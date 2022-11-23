Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer

Photo by ~ PCSO via Facebook

LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area.

The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the latest American Farm Bureau Foundation survey, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner overall has increased twenty percent since last year. A free turkey can be welcome relief for anyone experiencing an already-burdened budget.

For Saturday's drive, rather than requiring a process of applying based on need or income, recipients of the free turkeys were instead chosen at random, making the gesture even more of a holiday surprise. Deputies and local volunteers gathered at the PCSO offices early to coordinate their deliveries. Despite the frosty morning and the amount of frozen turkeys to unload, the mood was upbeat.

“It’s always nice when you’re able to give back to the community you serve,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Cubbage made sure to recognize Page County brothers Hunter and Ryan Gochenour, for their generous donation of turkeys for the drive. The gratitude was mutual.

"We appreciate the Sheriff's Office partnering with us,” said Hunter. “They provided the help and the vehicles needed to do this for our community.”

With 250 turkeys delivered to Page County families, this year's drive surpassed the 100 turkeys donated in 2021.

“It's a great thing,” said Hunter. “We hope to do this every year.”