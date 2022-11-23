Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers

Green BMW at the Mount Jackson, Virginia Sheetz location. Photo by Christopher Sullivan, @sully_bmw via Instagram

VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.

Travelers can find participating locations by searching via zip code and “unleaded 88,” or by the checking for the $1.99 icon on the Sheetz mobile app “locations near me” map feature.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said President and CEO Travis Sheetz, in a written statement.

According to the Sheetz website, Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles. It burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly and better for engine horsepower and efficiency.

Sheetz, Inc. was founded in 1952 when Bob Sheetz purchased one of his father's five dairy stores located in Altoona, Pennsylvania. A second store opened in 1963, and by 1972, fourteen Sheetz stores were in operation. In 1973, Sheetz added gasoline pumps and introduced the new idea of self-serve gasoline to Central Pennsylvania. Sheetz now operates more than 500 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.

After a year of historic fuel prices and during one of the busiest travel times of the year, saving on gas is a welcome relief for many.

“We are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” said Sheetz.

In the Shenandoah Valley area, participating $1.99 Unleaded 88 gas locations include the West Reservoir Road location in Woodstock, the Conicville Boulevard location in Mt. Jackson and the North Shenandoah Avenue location in Front Royal.