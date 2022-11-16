Virginia law proposal aims to keep claws on paws

RICHMOND, Va. — A revision to Virginia state code is addressing the controversial practice of declawing cats. Pre-filed in the General Assembly on November 7, the proposed modification would outlaw the practice within the commonwealth.

For decades, declawing has been viewed as a routine veterinary procedure. But while the name suggests merely removing a cat's nails, the surgery actually amputates the bones from where a cat's claws grow.

According to animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), scratching is a natural behavior that allows cats to stretch their muscles and condition their claws. While the main goal of declawing is typically to prevent damaged furniture, there are several readily-available alternatives, including nail caps, spray deterrents, nail trimming and training.

Alley Cat Allies, a national advocacy organization for the humane treatment of cats, states that declawing can mean as many as 20 amputations per animal. When the bones are cut, tendons, nerves, and ligaments in each paw are also severed. Of no medical benefit to the pet, declawing causes pain, nerve damage and infections and even forces cats to relearn how to walk and use litter boxes.

In the Virginia proposal, a “declawing surgery" exception was listed for "therapeutic reasons,” allowing veterinarians to still perform the procedure if necessary preserve the health of the cat (such as in the case of a tumor or infection). "Therapeutic purpose” does not include any action performed for cosmetic or aesthetic reasons or reasons of convenience in the keeping or handling of a cat," the bill reads.

If passed, the recently-proposed modification would make Virginia the third state to outlaw declawing (to include onychectomy, dactylectomy, phalangectomy, or any other procedure that removes a portion of the paw or digit of a cat in order to remove a claw). In 2019, New York became the first state to make the practice illegal. The state of Maryland followed in March of this year.

The Virginia proposal will be presented during the next state legislative session on January 11, 2023. The full proposal may be read HERE.

If you enjoyed this article, consider leaving a “like” or a comment. For more Virginia stories, follow me on NewsBreak.

