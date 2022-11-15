Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendent 

SNP Deputy Superintendent, Raquel Montez ~ Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. – Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney has announced Raquel Montez as the next deputy superintendent of the park.

“Raquel has excellent experience managing people and park operations. She is well known for her ability to engage with employees,” said Kenney in a November 14 written statement.

The 200,000-acre park, located just 75 miles west of Washington, D.C., offers more than 500 miles of trails including 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail. Headquartered in Luray, the park is also home to the 105-mile Skyline Drive, which boasts more than 75 designated scenic overlooks.

“I’m excited to join Shenandoah National Park. I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of protecting these wonderful and unique spaces,” said Montez.

Montez, a 10-year employee of the National Park Service, recently served as the acting superintendent of Virginia's Manassas National Battlefield Park. She is also a veteran of the U.S. Army where she served as a military police officer.

“As a leader, I will dedicate my efforts to mentoring the next generation of NPS leaders,” she said.

Originally from East Los Angeles, Montez holds a Master’s in human resource management, a Bachelor’s in Information Security, and a Graduate Certificate in IT Project Management. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, camping, gardening, food preserving, traveling, and listening to audio books.

“She has proven to be a critical thinker who can resolve complex problems, said Kenney. "She will be an excellent addition to the Shenandoah team.”

For more information about Shenandoah National Park and all it has to offer, visit the official Shenandoah National Park web site, follow them on Facebook @shenandoahnps or call (540) 999-3500.

