Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs

Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.

The operation, which concentrates on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics, was a collaborative effort between the task force and deputies from the Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Page, and Winchester City sheriff’s offices, officers from the Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Luray, and Broadway police departments, troopers from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Area 13 Headquarters, and officers from Probation and Parole District 11.

The operation netted 58 felony arrests, six probation violations, and four misdemeanor charges. In addition, 59 probation searches were conducted, six search warrants were obtained/executed, and 31 interdiction traffic stops were completed. According to a written statement by the task force, the total street value of the narcotics seized during the operation was $42,100.00. Law enforcement seized 237 grams of methamphetamine (street value, $23,700.00), 35 grams of heroin (street value, $3,500.00), 20 capsules of heroin (street value, $2,000.00), 7 grams of fentanyl (street value, $700.00), 80 pressed fentanyl pills (street value, $3,200.00), 35 grams of cocaine (street value, $3,450.00), 51 grams of crack cocaine (street value, $5,100.00), and 60 grams of marijuana (street value, $450.00). In addition, two firearms and $1,326.00 in currency were seized.

The substantial amount of narcotics seized in such a short time in a relatively small geographic area demonstrates the almost out-of-control nature of illegal drug activity in our region. The processes law enforcement must use to investigate and arrest subjects, however, don't always bring immediate results.

In a recent phone interview, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage spoke of the frustration citizens sometimes feel when it comes to combating drug-related crime.

“We can't conduct a search or make an arrest without probable cause,” said Cubbage. “But we also don't arrest someone and then immediately put them back on the streets.”

According to the sheriff, even after searches and arrests, law enforcement must follow a process of packing and sending seized drugs to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (DFS). They must then await a certificate of analysis needed for court cases related to the apprehensions. In some cases, the process can take up to six months – well outside the window a subject is promised for the constitutional right of a speedy trial.

Cubbage assures citizens that complaints and reports don't fall on deaf ears. “Sometimes tips are helpful in an investigation that's already ongoing,” he added.

When observing possible illegal drug activity in Page County, the sheriff encourages citizens to voice concerns in a productive way.

“It's important for callers to speak directly to a law enforcement officer and not office staff or dispatch,” said Cubbage.

Caller information is kept confidential, and no bit of information is deemed too small.

“My door is always open,” said Cubbage.

