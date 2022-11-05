Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to school

Fake gun seized at Page County High School, 11.4.22 ~ Photo via Page County Sheriff's Office

SHENANDOAH, Va. – County law enforcement officers responded to reports of a student in possession of possible weapon during classes at Page County High School on Friday, November 4.

While the item in question was found to be a fake gun, Page County Public School (PCPS) administrators and School Resource Officers (SROs) took appropriate safety measures to ensure that students and staff members were in no danger at any time.

Unlike many toy guns, the one seized in Friday’s incident appeared to be an actual firearm. PCPS code of conduct, school board policy and Virginia state laws stress a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bringing weapons on to school grounds.

In an official Facebook post, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage spoke of his agency’s commitment to the safety of PCPS students, teachers, and staff, and stressed that look-alike weapons, pranks or hoaxes of any kind are taken seriously.

Page County Sheriff’s Office staff consulted with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, and criminal charges were placed against the student. As this and other incidents across the country demonstrate, even the presence of a fake gun can result in very real penalties.

The Sheriff’s Office and PCPS both released statements stressing the importance of communication in ensuring school safety.

“I would encourage parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to school staff or the SROs,” said Cubbage.

In a separate written statement to parents, PCPS Superintendent Antonia Fox added, “Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons or any look-alike weapons of any type to school.”

Knowingly possessing a firearm on school property is a Class 6 felony. The penalty for a Class 6 felony includes a prison term of up to five years, a fine of up to $2,500, or both a fine and jail term. Virginia Code § 18.2-308.1 defines the crime and the potential penalties a person may face.

If you enjoyed this article, consider leaving a “like” or a comment. For more Page County, Virginia stories, follow me on NewsBreak.