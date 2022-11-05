Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras

Big Meadows Skyline Drive sign ~ Lara Ellis Photography (used with permission)

LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection.

For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.

The “View From the Valley” webcam features a live-feed of the park’s central portion as viewed from Highway 340, just south of Luray. This new webcam scans from Neighbor Mountain, near US 211 and to Big Meadows. The feed allows viewers to enjoy familiar mountain crests including Mary's Rock, Stony Man, and Shenandoah National Park’s highest peak, Hawksbill Summit.

An additional webcam, “Big Meadows Live,” replaces the long-term favorite image-cam atop the visitor center at Big Meadows Visitor Center. Rather than a fixed photo at 15 minute intervals, the new, live feed includes “stops” with zooms and wide shots capturing the beauty and wildlife of the meadow.

According to a park press release, the installation of the new webcams is made possible by the support of long-time park partner, the Shenandoah National Park Association (SNPA).

Founded in 1950, SNPA operates the park visitor center stores, contributing 100% of its profits to support the educational efforts of Shenandoah National Park.

In a written statement, Executive Director Greta Miller said, “It’s exciting for the Association to have a great location and the internet capacity to provide the Valley cam for visitors. The mountain skyline is so beautiful from the valley and watching the different seasons will be spectacular. The Big Meadows live cam is a great addition for visitors to experience the meadow, especially for those who may never be able to come in person. Both of these cameras will be a great asset to the park’s interpretive program and SNPA is pleased to provide funding for this project.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) also operates a live park-area cam with a westbound view of Highway 33 near Swift Run Gap.

All webcams can be accessed from the park’s website www.nps.gov/shen.

If you enjoyed this article, consider leaving a “like” or a comment. For more Page County, Virginia stories, follow me on NewsBreak.