Page County family turns Halloween into hope

Tracy Leicher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqRkZ_0isWB6px00
Lukas & Amanda Good and family~ Photo courtesy of Lukas Good (used with permission)

LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.

More than 70 years ago, struggling actor Danny Thomas visited a small Detroit church with his young family. He was so moved by the church service, he placed his last $7 in the collection basket. When he realized what he’d done, Thomas prayed for a way to provide for his family. The next day, he was offered a small part that would pay several times the amount he’d given to the church. To the young actor, that was no coincidence.

Two years later, Thomas had achieved moderate success as an actor, but was still struggling to find his calling in life. Once again, he turned to the church and specifically, St. Jude, the patron saint of hopeless causes. Thomas prayed, “Help me find my way in life, and I will build you a shrine.”

A few years after that, finally successful in his career and financially stable, Thomas again visited a church and remembered his pledge to St. Jude. He began discussing his earlier vow with friends and asked for suggestions on what form it should take. Gradually, the idea of a children’s hospital took shape. The Memphis, Tennessee facility, named for Thomas’ patron saint, would be the first fully-integrated hospital in the South.

More than just a treatment facility, this new hospital would be a research center for children, regardless of race, religion or financial status, and it opened in 1962. Funding was supported by solicitation drives, benefit events and Thomas’ star power. St. Jude Research Hospital went on to become the nation’s largest health-care charity.

Although he passed away in 1991, Thomas lived to see his little hospital become an international beacon of hope for the catastrophically ill children of the world. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. Danny Thomas is gone, but his dream lives on.

Though St. Jude raises money around the world, most of the patients at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital come from Tennessee and surrounding states. Eight additional affiliate network facilities are located throughout the country. Still relying substantially on donations and the efforts of more than 1 million volunteers nationwide, the organization encourages community groups and individuals to participate in DIY (Do It Yourself) fundraising, which allows for more creativity and involvement in local communities.

One such group, Skeletons for St. Jude, is a nationwide effort of “haunters” whose mission is to raise at least $100,000 dollars for the hospital each year through unique Halloween displays at their homes. Participants enjoy a healthy competition for “best display,” and “people’s choice,” and have the ability to display a “Skeletons for St. Jude” yard sign, complete with scan code to make donations via smart phone easier than ever.

This year, more than 600 homes across the country are participating in Skeletons for St. Jude fundraising efforts. One such home is on East Main Street, in Luray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaZRT_0isWB6px00
Main Street, Luray, Virginia - October, 2022~ Tracy Leicher

Owners Lukas Good and wife Amanda have always loved decorating for Halloween. Earlier this year, when browsing one of several Facebook idea pages, the couple took note when a group member posted about the Skeletons for St. Jude charity -- along with photos of decorated homes. The Goods were immediately interested.

“St. Jude Children’s Hospital provides amazing treatment, care, and services for children and their families through hard times,” said Lukas. “I thought that our display, along with this charity, would provide an excellent opportunity to raise funds.”

Members of the community agree.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of positive feedback about our display,” said Lukas. “People have stopped by to say how much their children love it and how they love to drive by it every day.”

As of this writing, Skeletons for St. Jude overall has exceeded the 2022 fundraising goal and is nearing a $150,000 donation-amount milestone. But their work is far from done.

Local residents and visitors are invited to stop by the Luray East Main street home, take photos, and scan the posted donation code. 100% of donations go directly to St. Jude and an electronic tax-deductible receipt is provided by the agency.

“Give to a great cause if you are able,” said Lukas. “However, most of all, enjoy the time with your family and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Lukas said his family will be giving out goodie bags, full size candy bars and even fresh theater popcorn on Halloween night. The large werewolf on display will be moved so people who want selfies with it can have easier access.

The Good family’s house is located at 804 East Main Street, in Luray. Street parking is limited. However, several off-street parking lots are nearby. Visitors should remember to steer clear of private driveways. The nearest public parking area is the East Luray Shopping Center.

Regarding Halloween laws, town manager Steve Burke advised there is a curfew of 9 pm. For those over the age of 12, masks and makeup that disguise a person’s facial features are prohibited in public areas.

For the Good family, this Halloween’s celebration has been a labor of love.

“We’ve always believed in giving back to the community through volunteer service or charity,” said Lukas.

The couple is expecting their third daughter within the next few weeks, and they’re already making plans for next year’s Skeletons for St. Jude display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGPEf_0isWB6px00
Lukas & Amanda Good and family~ Photo courtesy of Lukas Good (used with permission)

For information about Skeletons for St. Jude, including fundraising efforts (previous and current year), photos and more, visit their web site at Skeletons for Hope or follow them on Facebook @skeletonsforstjude.

Information for this article related to Danny Thomas and the founding of St. Jude courtesy of the official St. Jude web site. To learn more about creating your own St. Jude fundraiser at any time of the year, visit https://www.stjude.org/get-involved/fundraising-ideas.html.

