Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man

Tracy Leicher

LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.

Earlier this month, the PCSO named a person of interest in relation to Bradford's disappearance, and issued a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5’8” and 135 lbs, with several tattoos. In previous mug shots, he has had dark/salt pepper hair and has also been shaved bald.

Joshua Dee Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has the names “Ace” and “Jack” tattooed on his neck, the name “Haley” on his shoulder, and the name “Josh” across his back. He was last seen entering a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, registered in the state of Virginia.

According to a Page County Sheriff Office Facebook post, the October 11 felony warrant on Lewis is in violation of Virginia code §18.2-308.2 – possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon. He is known to drive a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Malibu with Va. registration UDB-5810 and has ties to the Augusta, West Virginia, Southwest Virginia, and Warren County, Virginia areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marcus Lewis or Joshua Dee Bradford is encouraged to contact local authorities, Investigator Nathan Baugher or Investigator E.J. Hall with the Page County Sheriff's Office may be reached at 540-743-6571.

