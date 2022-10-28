Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the future

Undated NY-Va Club reunion in Luray, Virginia ~ Photo courtesy of NY-Va. Club (used with permission)

LURAY, Va. — Home is a place where our personal stories begin. And it serves as the foundation for what we eventually become.

In the early part of the last century, African-Americans were just starting to fight their way through centuries of stereotypes and work toward a better way of life. But it was still a time when the color of your skin dictated where you could gather, where you could learn, what jobs you could have, and the quality of the rest of your life.

In the south during the 1920s, public schools focused on the education of whites only. But in 1925, with the creation of the Andrew Jackson School in Luray, local children of color were finally able to experience a formal classroom education.

While it was a much-needed and much-welcomed resource for children of the black community, it had its limits. The school only offered a curriculum through the seventh grade.

The former Andrew Jackson School in Luray, Virginia ~ Living Legacy (photo used with permission)

By the 1930s, young local African-American residents started making the difficult decision to relocate to places like New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to earn high school diplomas, pursue continuing education and secure better employment opportunities.

Some students transferred to all-black boarding schools. Some were able to stay with relatives in other states. Luray, however, was always considered home.

In 1946, 15 local African-Americans who shared this collective experience formally established what became known as the New York Club. The Club, social in nature, offered people of color the chance to return to Luray, reconnect with friends and family and celebrate shared roots. During a week-long celebration, members gathered each August for a picnic, church service and a formal banquet.

N.Y.-Va Homecoming, August, 1950 ~ Courtesy of the N.Y.-Va. Club

For young blacks, educational opportunities in the county eventually expanded, but at a minimal pace. The Page County School Board slowly added additional grade levels to the Andrew Jackson School, up to and including the 11th grade. Students, however, still had to travel or relocate to complete 12th grade studies and earn a high school diploma. The school officially closed its doors in 1959. Page County Public Schools were desegregated in 1966.

In 1971, the New York Club revised its name to the New York-Virginia Club. Founding members have long-since passed away, but they left behind the legacy of the annual Luray homecoming celebration and its associated traditions. Members continue to focus on the importance of appreciating where they’ve come from — both literally and figuratively.

COVID concerns canceled the 2020 and 2021 homecomings. This year, the club’s 76th anniversary festivities were condensed to a weekend. But the quantity of time did nothing to decrease the quality.

Some members journeyed from Northern Virginia, neighboring states, and as far away as Texas, to participate in the New York-Virginia Club’s 2022 weekend reunion in Luray. Family and friends gathered to reconnect and pay homage to the history that ultimately brought them home again.

Fish-fry Chefs, NY-VA Club Reunion ~ Fran Parks (image used with permission)

This year’s celebration started with a cookout on an especially hot Saturday at the Hawksbill Recreation Park in Stanley.

Taking short breaks from alternately wiping his brow and frying seafood to perfection, historian Floyd Parks recounted his own experience. As a young man, Parks reluctantly left Luray to live in a Northern Virginia boarding house while completing his education. He later went on to join the Air Force.

“Had I never left [Luray], I would’ve never grown as a person, said Parks. “You find that if you don’t go beyond these mountains, it can limit you.”

Club secretary Fran Parks mingled with cookout guests, making sure to welcome new faces and chat with those she’s known since childhood. “Some families have three generations here,” she said, scanning the crowd, “some, four.”

Durwood Frye meets a new friend ~ Tracy Leicher

Young, old, and in-between enjoyed music, fellowship, a refreshing swim, and some of the best home-cooked food this reporter has ever experienced.

Octogenarian Durwood Frye tapped his foot along to upbeat songs and mused about days gone by.

“We’ve come a long way from when I was young,” he said. “It’s important for the younger generation to know the stories, so that yesterday doesn’t become the future.”

Older members of the group share stories with younger members while focusing on the positive aspects of trying experiences. Significant moments in African-American history weren’t all that long ago.

Huddled with her friends, teenager Laila Green was asked what the yearly homecoming event means to her.

“It’s fun,” she said. Taking a moment to reflect, she added, “It’s a great way to keep families in touch. And to continue tradition.”

~ Fran Parks (image used with permission)

Homecoming events continued on the second day with a Sunday worship service at St. John Baptist Church in Luray. Pastor Audre King delivered a message of adversity and hope — especially to younger members.

“These stories must be told so the next generation will not forget,” said King. “We cannot forget the bridge that paved the way.”

King spoke about the journey of those who had been most oppressed. The separation of families. The financial burdens. The experience of being a young, displaced person of color. And the amazing successes that eventually resulted from such sacrifices.

“Sometimes we must endure persecution,” said King, “so we may be blessed.”

Club vice president Regina Watson later led the group in prayer, saying, “When we leave this place, we will not be the same.” It was a sentiment that seemingly alluded to the journey of leaving Luray and someday leaving this life. She reminded the congregation to always show love, gentleness and kindness — no matter their struggles or what is put before them.

“Change is necessary,” said Watson. “Especially for young people. Change can be good.”

The service continued with a candle-lighting ceremony in honor of New York-Virginia members who have passed away. As Fran Parks lit a single candle beneath the altar, Evangelist Lisa Cubbage spoke of the importance of respect and remembrance.

“Give honor to the legacy,” said Cubbage. “Give honor to those who went before us.”

Latoya King’s ethereal a cappella vocal performances stilled even the youngest of church members. Later, the congregation joined her in song. On behalf of the New York-Virginia Club, Tina Carter, minister, expressed gratitude to local individuals who have helped keep traditions alive.

Thinking about the events and experiences of this year’s gathering, Regina Watson remembered a favorite quote attributed to writer Melissa McClone that captures exactly what Homecoming means to her: “Life takes you to unexpected places. Love brings you home.”

~ Tracy Leicher

New members of the New York-Virginia Club are always welcome. To get involved in preserving the club’s history and traditions, follow them on Facebook at @newyorkvaclub or email Judy Bellinger (jbellinger81@gmail.com), or Regina Watson (regina.watson54@gmail.com). The opening of the Andrew Jackson School Museum, on the site of the former school in Luray, is slated for November 5.