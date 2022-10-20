Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of books

Brynlee Walker, 4, selects a book from Page County's newest little free library in Luray ~ Photo credit: Tracy Leicher

LURAY -- When Jenna Hill moved to her new residence in 2021, she quickly noticed the number of students and families who walked past her yard on a daily basis.

Inspired by a love of books and her home's proximity to Luray Middle and Elementary Schools, Hill knew her First Street residence was the perfect location for a little free library. A plan was soon hatched.

Little free libraries (also known as “little lending libraries”) are publicly-accessible book-sharing boxes that enable people of all ages to take a book, share a book, return a book, or even keep a book. Working on the honor system, there’s no membership or library card required.

Hill ran her idea by a friend, local woodworker Dan Snider, who had also created a little free library for the Seventh Day Adventist School in Stanley.

For the Luray location, Snider hand-crafted a small wooden structure featuring a stained glass door and, of course, plenty of room for books. He also inscribed the words, “Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries,” a quote attributed to American writer Anne Herbert.

The finished product exceeded expectations.

“He is extremely talented,” said Hill. “It’s incredible, and we are so fortunate he made this for us.”

The first-known little free library was built in 2009 by Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin. Bol sought to honor the memory of his schoolteacher mother by transforming reclaimed wood into a neighborhood lending box, and filling it with free books. The concept quickly caught on and eventually spread. According to the web site littlelibrary.org, there are now little free libraries in every state, and more than 70,000 little free libraries worldwide.

In Luray, Hill is continuing this tradition by offering books for children and adults of all reading levels. She also hopes to rotate books every month, so a new selection will always be available.

Her initial hunch paid off. The new little free library in her front yard is already garnering positive feedback.

"People get so excited to see it when they are out on their walks,” says Hill. “It’s a happy surprise for them.”

Jenna Hill’s little free library is located at 413 First Street (at the intersection of First Street and 6th Avenue) in Luray. For more information about Dan Snider’s creations and his Luray woodworking shop, visit @Carvenandhewnwoodcraft on Facebook.