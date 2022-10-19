Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness Walk

Page County Ruritans and Markita Madden, Luray, Virginia ~ Tracy Leicher

LURAY – September was National Suicide Awareness Month. However, the pain of losing a loved one to suicide is an awareness survivors struggle with every day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 45,979 people in 2020 alone.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10-14 and 25-34, and the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15-24. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher.

The reality of this growing epidemic is one that hits too close to home for many Page County residents. All too often, victims fail to speak up. Suicide seems like the only way out of a deeply personal struggle, and survivors are left with the dual tragedy of loss and the deep ache of wishing they could have done something more. Through education, resources, and awareness, the Page County Ruritans are hoping to change all of that.

On Saturday, September 10, the community, family members, public officials, and friends joined the Ruritans for its first-ever Suicide Awareness Walk to help spread awareness of this ever-growing mental health epidemic, especially as it relates to youth. The collective goal, is to shine a light on the darkness of stigma and bring resource awareness to Page County residents struggling with feelings of hopelessness.

Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities through fellowship and community service. The Page County Ruritan Club is made up of three local clubs (Luray, Rileyville, and Newport-Grove Hill). Members work behind the scenes, rarely calling attention to themselves, but working diligently to support local causes.

“In the spring, we started talking about projects the Page County Ruritans could participate in this year and the idea of assisting with suicide awareness was definitely one that interested us,” said Ruritan member Dave Naser.

“We initially planned on holding the event earlier in the summer,” said Ruritan Zone Governor Dennis Donak. “With September being National Suicide Awareness Month, we decided it was the perfect month to share our message with the local community.”

As Ruritan members set up tables at the Luray Greenway Park and Ride, the day offered the kind of weather that doesn’t quite seem real unless it’s experienced in person. Random streaks of white painted the bright blue sky. Sunshine and a gentle breeze made it feel like the perfect summer day. And despite the personal losses of so many in attendance, smiles, hugs, and conversation matched the hopefulness of rescuing lives from the despair of depression.

One by one, participants lined up to sign in at the registration table. Even passersby, initially unaware of the planned event, signed up in support.

The day began with a welcome by Donak, who also highlighted the great need for suicide prevention awareness in Page County. Following a group prayer led by Pastor Erich Bennett of Luray United Methodist Church, State Senator Mark Obenshain spoke about the importance of community.

Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain and Walk Participants ~ Tracy Leicher

“We’ve all got a responsibility to our neighbors,” said Obenshain. “Over the course of generations, it’s become easier for people to become isolated, or for people not to notice what’s going on with friends, neighbors, or family members. It’s up to us to understand that we have the capacity to help.”

Guest speaker Markita Madden, programs manager of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Virginia Chapter (AFSP), spoke of her own personal losses.

Madden came to know AFSP after losing three immediate family members to suicide. Joining a AFSP support group to help process her grief, she later became a volunteer, determined to make a difference. She went on to officially join the agency, and is now in a job she feels very passionate about. Even with the occasional hint of a quiver in her voice, Madden spoke with the strength of a determined trauma survivor.

“We have a simple mission,” she said, “and it’s to save lives and bring hope to those who have been affected by suicide.”

Borrowing a phrase from a recent memorial event she attended, Madden encouraged, “Be a voice, not an echo.”

The AFSP works in the areas of education, advocacy, prevention, and research, and was integral to the recent introduction of the new “988” Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. AFSP offers support and resources for those who struggle with thoughts of self-harm as well as those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Madden is optimistic about changing lives for the better.

“We’re going to be the first ones to speak up,” she said. “We’re going to say what needs to be said. We’re going to overcome the stigma. And we’re going to make sure everyone’s comfortable letting us know they’re having challenges with their mental health.”

As Madden handed over the microphone, Donak returned to officially announce the start of the actual Suicide Awareness Walk with two simple words.

“Let’s walk.”

Participants were given the option of walking a portion of the Greenway or the entire trail. From seniors to those in strollers, community members quite literally took the first steps needed for suicide prevention awareness.

Some walked in groups. Some walked alone. In the case of the Luray Middle School’s JV volleyball squad, participation was a team effort. In total, more than 150 walked with the common goal of shedding light on a topic too often hidden in the shadows.

Many who struggle with thoughts of suicide struggle alone. They assume no one will understand, or they fear talking about their feelings – even with those closest to them. The shame associated with a mental health crisis is often the very hurdle victims can’t get past when at their darkest hour. Depression isn’t just sadness. And suicide is often not a wish to die, but rather a last resort to stopping overwhelming emotional pain.

One resource or one conversation won’t miraculously make everything all better. But having available the tools and resources to manage thoughts of suicide is a step in the right direction. Reaching out for help can be a sign of strength rather than a sign of weakness. Counseling, community support, and even medications can greatly decrease suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Life can go from a daily struggle to an experience worth living.

Nancy Donak and Audrey Tutt-Smith ~ Tracy Leicher

The September Suicide Awareness Walk was sponsored by the Page County Ruritans and further made possible by donations from local businesses, churches, and residents. Donations from the walk totaled $5,000 with associated events at Hawksbill Brewing and Flotzie’s raising $1,300 more. Donors’ names were added to event t-shirts, thanking them for their generous support.

All monies raised from the walk and associated fundraisers will stay in Page County. Proceeds will be used in partnership with the Page Alliance for Community Action and Northwestern Community Services to increase suicide prevention programs locally. Education and awareness are the best tools for prevention, and the Page County Ruritans hope to make the Suicide Awareness Walk an annual event.

Ruritan efforts to save lives from suicide are possibly best summed up by member Tim Rocke, who said, “If everything we’re doing helps just one person, then what we’re doing is worth it.“

IF YOU NEED HELP

If you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support, call or text 988. Chat at 988lifeline.org to connect with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

HOW YOU CAN HELP OTHERS

To learn more about AFSP suicide prevention resources and education, call Markita Madden at (540) 718-2221, email mmadden@afsp.org or visit afsp.org/virginia.

To join a Page County Ruritan chapter and make a difference in your community, contact Ruritan Zone Governor Dennis Donak at ddonak@gmail.com or call (540) 244-9617. They may also be found on Facebook @zone5ruritans.