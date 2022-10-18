Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blaze

Luray Fire Department

Image courtesy of Luray Fire Department

LURAY, Va — On Thursday, October 13, the Luray Fire Department successfully battled a structure fire at the Dollar Tree in East Luray Shopping Center.

According to Luray Fire Department president Steve “Odie” Campbell, the initial call was placed to dispatch at 4:57 p.m. Fire crews arrived minutes later, initially encountering a large volume of smoke and then flames in the rear of the structure. Heavy smoke pushed through the store and the shared attic space of the adjacent Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center and the Boost Mobile store.

Approximately 25 firefighters with five pieces of apparatus responded to the scene, and were assisted by Page County EMS, the Luray Police Department, and the Page County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the flames, preventing them from spreading beyond the rear area of the Dollar Tree. Crews were on scene for approximately 5 1/2 hours battling the blaze, ensuring it was extinguished, removing debris and facilitating smoke and heat ejection from neighboring businesses. Blue Bell Avenue was was closed to thru traffic for the duration.

Dollar Tree policy prohibits store employees and managers from giving official statements to media. However, after repeated attempts, a Dollar Tree spokesperson could not be reached for comment on this incident. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an employee of the Luray Dollar Tree gave their account of events that afternoon.

The employee stated that shortly before 5 p.m., a loud bang sounded from the rear of the store, followed by an odor comparable to spent fireworks, and the appearance of flames. Employees and customers were swiftly evacuated without incident and a call immediately placed to 911.

On Friday, employees were told the Luray location will be closed indefinitely, while the condition of the store and its contents are assessed. In the meantime, associates have the option of temporarily working at other area Dollar Tree stores. Signs now taped to the front doors in Luray simply read, “Closed due to fire.” A post on the Valley Health Facebook page indicates that the fitness center will be closed until further notice.

According to Campbell, the fire and smoke caused extensive damage, but as of yet, no specific dollar amount has been determined. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Luray Police Department.

The Luray Fire Department is a 100%, 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has been providing service to the community since 1901. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.lurayfiredept.org and click the “donate” button or mail a check to Luray Fire Department Inc, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.





