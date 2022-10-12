Warrant issued in case of missing Virginia man

Marcus Lee Lewis - Page County Sheriff's Office - Luray, Virginia

LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office has named a person of interest in the ongoing case of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.

Mr. Bradford, 35, was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area, in the company of Marcus Lee Lewis. The sheriff's office currently holds a felony warrant for Lewis, who is described as a white male, 5’8” and 135 lbs. According to past mug shots, he has had dark/salt pepper hair and has also been bald. He has several tattoos.

Joshua Dee Bradford is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He has the names “Ace” and “Jack” tattooed on his neck, the name “Haley” on his shoulder, and the name “Josh” across his back. He was last seen entering a blue 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, registered in the state of Virginia.

According to a Page County Sheriff Office Facebook post, the felony warrant on Marcus Lee Lewis, issued on October 11, 2022, is in violation of Virginia code §18.2-308.2 – possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon. He is known to operate a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Malibu with Va. registration UDB-5810 and has ties to the Augusta, West Virginia, Southwestern Virginia, and Warren County, Virginia areas.

Due to the “integrity of the investigation,” law enforcement is not releasing additional details at this time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marcus Lewis or Joshua Dee Bradford is encouraged to contact local authorities, Investigator Nathan Baugher or Investigator E.J. Hall with the Page County Sheriff's Office may be reached at 540-743-6571.