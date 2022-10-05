Tea Time - Luray, Virginia

Youth, adults cherish ‘quali-tea’ time together

LURAY – In the current age of video games, television, Internet and non-stop activity, honoring a long-forgotten tradition can be the perfect way to bring a little bit of sweetness back to life.

In May of this year, the West Luray Recreation Center (known locally as “the Rec Center”) hosted its first semi-formal tea party for tots, teens and in-betweens.

According to committee member Audrey Tutt-Smith, “The inspiration was to raise money for the [planned] Andrew Jackson School Museum while providing a learning experience for children and adults alike.”

Joining Tutt-Smith on the committee were Sandy Bailey, Sibbie Jeffries, Catherine Mendez, Lora Sel- man, Amy Tutt, Kathy Veney and Laura Yates.

After reaching out to girls and their parents via church announcements and selling tickets to family and friends, word quickly spread about the event.

By the most traditional definition, a tea party is a social gathering characterized by the use of upscale table settings and fine china. Food is light and the focus is on conversation. Being dolled up in fancy clothes and accessories is very much part of the experience.

Knowing that clothing for a semi-formal event might cause a financial concern for some attendees, the committee offered families the option of assis-tance in securing appropriate dresses, hats and shoes.

“We, as a committee, made sure that everyone would have the proper attire to look and feel beautiful, at no cost,” said Tutt-Smith.

Each mini debutante was escorted by an equally-elegant adult.

“A mother, aunt, grandmother or role model was seated at the table with each young lady,” said Tutt-Smith.

Donations for the event were collected from community members, church members and former students of the Andrew Jackson School. Page One provided china pots, tea cups, and saucers. Wendy Johnson- Smith volunteered her photography skills. Committee members donated both time and resources.

Guests enjoyed a light meal of scones, chicken salad and sweet treats. Games, drawings and special recognitions completed the afternoon.

All in all, food was delicately nibbled, prizes were won and everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a perfectly-brewed cup of tea. For committee members, the reward was the absolute joy in the faces of those attending. Even the initial plan to raise money for the museum exceeded expectations.

Our goal was to raise $1,000,” said a grateful Tutt- Smith, “We raised $1,300.”

Grace King (and granddaughters), of Luray, Virginia Wendy Johnson-Smith

For these young ladies, childhood toys, school yard games and even current technology will one day become vague recollections. But an elegant afternoon of tea and conversation with the women who raised them is just the kind of experience one adds to a lifetime of treasured memories.