The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday

Tracy Gladney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197Zss_0kMnxaBL00
Grand Opening Cake HousePhoto byTracy Gladney

It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great."

And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thLel_0kMnxaBL00
DJ Sgt. BPhoto byTracy Gladney

I chose to order a custom-made funnel cake with chocolate swirled on top and it did not disappoint, although I should not have tried to eat it while driving, which made for a sticky steering wheel and driving under the influence of powdered sugar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTeRI_0kMnxaBL00
Custom made funnel cake with chocolate drizzlePhoto byTracy Gladney

Their menu was not that of a typical bakery, The Cake House offers cookies, caked-up cookies, cake bites, brownies, deluxe brownies, funnel cake, fried oreos, ice creamed cakes with sandwiches, cookie sandwiches and sundaes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZW7Pj_0kMnxaBL00
Cookies!Photo byTracy Gladney

All to be washed down by offerings of sweet tea, lemonade, bottled water or milk.

So, y'all head out there when you happen to be in the Wake Village area. The place was friendly, happy, musical, dancing, and smiling which all added to the upbeat ambiance to accompany the already delicious baked foods.

Although The Cake House is a brand new establishment, its Facebook page already boasts 3.1K likes and 3.8K followers.

The Cake House is also proud to be women-owned, minority-owned and black-owned.

The Cake House is located at 4424 West 7th st., Texarkana, Texas in Wake Village.

For more information on the Cake House, visit their Facebook page, visit their website, or call the store at: 430-200-4425.

Published by

Tracy Gladney is a freelance journalist. She reports on lifestyle and culture and lends a compassionate voice to those in need throughout the community.

