The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday

Grand Opening Cake House Photo by Tracy Gladney

It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great."

And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.

DJ Sgt. B Photo by Tracy Gladney

I chose to order a custom-made funnel cake with chocolate swirled on top and it did not disappoint, although I should not have tried to eat it while driving, which made for a sticky steering wheel and driving under the influence of powdered sugar.

Custom made funnel cake with chocolate drizzle Photo by Tracy Gladney

Their menu was not that of a typical bakery, The Cake House offers cookies, caked-up cookies, cake bites, brownies, deluxe brownies, funnel cake, fried oreos, ice creamed cakes with sandwiches, cookie sandwiches and sundaes.

Cookies! Photo by Tracy Gladney

All to be washed down by offerings of sweet tea, lemonade, bottled water or milk.

So, y'all head out there when you happen to be in the Wake Village area. The place was friendly, happy, musical, dancing, and smiling which all added to the upbeat ambiance to accompany the already delicious baked foods.

Although The Cake House is a brand new establishment, its Facebook page already boasts 3.1K likes and 3.8K followers.

The Cake House is also proud to be women-owned, minority-owned and black-owned.

The Cake House is located at 4424 West 7th st., Texarkana, Texas in Wake Village.

For more information on the Cake House, visit their Facebook page, visit their website, or call the store at: 430-200-4425.