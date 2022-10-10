Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric Center

Staffers from Temple Memorial Pediatric Center (Photo: Tracy Gladney)

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The third annual Cornhole Tournament benefiting the Temple Memorial Pediatric Center took off without a hitch Sunday afternoon at the Crossties Venue in Texarkana, Ark.

Temple has offered services for over 70 years in Texarkana, Texas that provides speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and autism to children under the age of 21.

For example, the center provides a wide array of services for kids with a speech delay or born with a birth defect or a newborn who is having issues feeding, also kids with ADHD and autism.

Marketing and Event Coordinator Gina Parish said, “Just recently we added onto our building, so we have a new physical therapy gym that we are hoping to concentrate more on the older children like high school or maybe a client needs sports therapy from a sports injury, so we are trying to build up our PT department.”

Temple currently has 34 employees, 10 speech therapists, five occupational therapists and three physical therapists.

The center features rock wall climbing, a zip-line, slides, a sensory gym and a baby gym and more.

“We’ve been in business since 1952 and we are celebrating our 70th year of being in the Texarkana area this year. So, we are planning a birthday party at the end of this year along with the opening of our new building,” said Parish.

Staff and volunteers serve those with disabilities, special needs, or functional limitations and Temple is the only non-profit and outpatient facility in the Four States area that specializes in pediatric therapy.

For more information, visit TempleMemorialPediatric.com.