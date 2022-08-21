Free conference featuring discussion of the opioid crisis

Conference Canva

An open invitation to the free Opioid Symposium 2022 is being offered in Texarkana to anyone interested in learning more about the opioid crisis.

This informative conference will give attendees the opportunity to examine today's issues involving the opioid crisis in our homes, communities and nation.

Where knowledge is power, the symposium's mission is to arm its guests with the strength to rise above this crisis and find workable solutions.

Participants will have a chance to choose from several different workshops.

In addition, a documentary screening and a panel discussion is set to follow.

The conference is open to anyone wishing to attend.

The opportunity to participate will also offer free continuing education credits for social workers, licensed counselors and licensed marriage and family therapists.

4:00-5:00 Breakout Session #1

5:00-6:00 Breakout Session #2

6:00-6:30 Networking Break

6:30-7:00 Documentary

7:00-8:00 Panel Discussion

The Opioid Symposium 2022 is scheduled for Monday, September 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at 3015 Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas 75503.

This event is sponsored by:

Located in Texarkana, Lewisville, and Ft. Worth: Grace Counseling

FREE SCREENINGS are available at Grace Counseling.

800-972-0643

Haven Homes

Olive Tree Counseling

Celebrate Recovery

If you have additional questions about the event, please contact:

Jeni Eldridge at JEldridge@havenhomestexarkana.com



If you have questions on how to register, please contact:

Sylvia Orozco-Joseph at Grace Counseling Center

sylvia@grace-counseling.com

214-629-3888 or 800-972-0643

We look forward to seeing you at the conference!