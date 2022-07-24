STEM camp prepares students with career readiness

STEM camp: Tracy Gladney

The Liberty Eylau I.S.D. in Texarkana Texas invested in a two-week STEM enrichment and education camp for their 3rd through 8th-grade students.

Most people have likely heard the term STEM, and not of the garden variety.

STEM in education is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM learning has increasingly become important in education especially over the last 15 to 20 years because experts believe STEM readiness can help our country with fundamental issues in society. STEM jobs can include working in fields such as economics, infrastructure, climate and even medical research for example.

Farishn Tatum, LEISD Curriculum Director for Liberty Eylau ISD said “This is the first year of STEM camp and it has been an amazing program so far and just the beginning of a relationship with Science Mill.”

Science Mill is the provider offering training for the teachers and supplies such as robotics kits and microscopes.

Tatum expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the STEM camp program, Texas Pioneer Foundation for funding and the Liberty Eylau Education Foundation for making this amazing learning opportunity possible for the students.

Also in class today was Peter Claffey, CEO of Science Mill who was making a site visit.

Claffey said the STEM program started in 2015 and said he realized there was a great need in the rural areas of the entire state of Texas. Since then, Science Mill has continued to expand.

Science Mill is currently running a total of 43 camps in Texas.

Currently, 60% of kids in Texas live in rural communities, and Science Mill is one of the few STEM programs focusing on this population.

As Science Mill expands and continues to train local teachers, the organization is looking to expand into Louisiana and surrounding states. And, once the organization gets that critical mass, Claffey feels the program will go national in time.

“Community interest and support is what sustains a program like this. The big investment pays off because when you see the impact this can have on a student’s life and future trajectory, the results are truly remarkable,” said Claffey.