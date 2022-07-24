Texarkana, TX

STEM camp prepares students with career readiness

Tracy Gladney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QhvU_0gqWGYpX00
STEM camp:Tracy Gladney

The Liberty Eylau I.S.D. in Texarkana Texas invested in a two-week STEM enrichment and education camp for their 3rd through 8th-grade students.

Most people have likely heard the term STEM, and not of the garden variety.

STEM in education is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM learning has increasingly become important in education especially over the last 15 to 20 years because experts believe STEM readiness can help our country with fundamental issues in society. STEM jobs can include working in fields such as economics, infrastructure, climate and even medical research for example.

Farishn Tatum, LEISD Curriculum Director for Liberty Eylau ISD said “This is the first year of STEM camp and it has been an amazing program so far and just the beginning of a relationship with Science Mill.”

Science Mill is the provider offering training for the teachers and supplies such as robotics kits and microscopes.

Tatum expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the STEM camp program, Texas Pioneer Foundation for funding and the Liberty Eylau Education Foundation for making this amazing learning opportunity possible for the students.

Also in class today was Peter Claffey, CEO of Science Mill who was making a site visit.

Claffey said the STEM program started in 2015 and said he realized there was a great need in the rural areas of the entire state of Texas. Since then, Science Mill has continued to expand.

Science Mill is currently running a total of 43 camps in Texas.

Currently, 60% of kids in Texas live in rural communities, and Science Mill is one of the few STEM programs focusing on this population.

As Science Mill expands and continues to train local teachers, the organization is looking to expand into Louisiana and surrounding states. And, once the organization gets that critical mass, Claffey feels the program will go national in time.

“Community interest and support is what sustains a program like this. The big investment pays off because when you see the impact this can have on a student’s life and future trajectory, the results are truly remarkable,” said Claffey.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# STEM# Texas# school# summer camp

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy Gladney is a freelance journalist. She reports on lifestyle and culture and lends a compassionate voice to those in need throughout the community.

Texarkana, TX
120 followers

More from Tracy Gladney

Texas State

Monkeypox gaining ground in the state of Texas

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Saturday. In the wake of that announcement, health officials say while monkeypox cases continue to rise in the U.S., the supply of vaccines is beginning to succumb to the demand.

Read full story
1 comments

Fourth of July flagged as the day of the year for most missing pets

More pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.Timfly. Of all holidays celebrated in the United States, Independence Day has been identified as the one where most pets go missing.

Read full story
2 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas mobilizes Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over for July 4 holiday

The state of Arkansas has announced it will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for impaired driving awareness from June 29 through July 4, 2022. The Arkansas State Police is enforcing the mobilization over Independence Day weekend with the goal of preventing drunk driving incidents during the celebratory holiday.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

The Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana kicks off Father’s Day weekend

Daddies with their daughters at the CrosstiesImage source: Tracy Gladney. The Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana proved to be a special start to Father’s Day weekend on Friday at the Crossties venue in Texarkana, Ark.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Satisfaction the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show rocked the Perot Theatre Friday in Texarkana

Satisfaction Stones Tribute Showrollingstonesshow.com. Satisfaction at the Perot TheatreImage source: Tracy Gladney. “Satisfaction” the international tribute to the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band brought the house down at the Perot Theatre with some of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits on Friday night in Texarkana, Texas.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes

30th Annual Free K.I.D.S. camp for children with diabetesTexarkana Central. The 30th Annual K.I.D.S. Day Camp for children with diabetes will be held at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, Ark. this year from June 20 through June 24.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Father’s Day weekend activities to enjoy with Dad in the Texarkana area

Father’s Day and its weekend give us a chance to celebrate Dad. Here are some ideas in the Texarkana and surrounding area offering enjoyable ways to spend time with Dad this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

The Annual Talimena Bike Rally for St. Jude Hospital attracted the largest number of bikers yet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the Talimena Rally Cruisin’ for St. Jude rolled into its second day on Friday in Texarkana, Ark., Neil Jones, event coordinator and founder reported this was the largest rally they have hosted in 10 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

4-H O-Rama youth participating at the Texarkana, Ark. Recreation Center move on to district competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Despite rainy weather, a decent turnout of youth competitors participated in the 4-H O-Rama on Tuesday at the Texarkana, Ark. Rec Center. Miller County 4-H O-Rama agent McKenzie Rigdon was there organizing her first 4-H event.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

Empower Texarkana Homeless Resource Day equipped many with vital resources

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The locals attending Sunday’s Homeless Resource Day at the Crossties Venue were given helpful knowledge, tools and significant resources. The Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosted the event where selfless volunteers offered their time to help various businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Clay’s Golf & Guitars fundraiser for Haven Homes in Texarkana, Texas is a success

TEXARKANA. Texas – Haven Homes of Texarkana received a generous donation Saturday night from across the ArkLaTex community. Clay’s Golf & Guitars presented Haven Homes with a check totaling $190,000 at the grand finale of the fundraiser featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band at the Northridge Country Club.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy