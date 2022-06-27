Arkansas mobilizes Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over for July 4 holiday

The state of Arkansas has announced it will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for impaired driving awareness from June 29 through July 4, 2022.

The Arkansas State Police is enforcing the mobilization over Independence Day weekend with the goal of preventing drunk driving incidents during the celebratory holiday.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), “This campaign highlights a constant police presence searching for drunk drivers as a way of deterring people from drinking and driving.”

NHTSA urges no drink or mind-altering substance is worth losing a life or the harsh consequences of driving under the influence.

According to the NHTSA, “Charges range from misdemeanors to felony offenses, and penalties for impaired driving can include driver’s license revocation, fines and jail time. It’s also extremely expensive. A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees.”

The NHTSA advises, “Being a responsible driver is simple: “If you are drinking, do not drive.”

  1. Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
  2. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.
  3. If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.
  4. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
  5. Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.

This Fourth of July, commit to driving completely sober.

Don’t lose your independence on Independence Day.

