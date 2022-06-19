The Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana kicks off Father’s Day weekend

Daddies with their daughters at the Crossties Image source: Tracy Gladney

The Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana proved to be a special start to Father’s Day weekend on Friday at the Crossties venue in Texarkana, Ark.

The theme this year was Denim and Diamonds, and dads were dressed in nice shirts and jeans accompanied by their daughters dressed like princesses in tiaras.

Executive Director of Mission Texarkana, Cody Howard said, “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are still in the early stages of hosting an annual fundraiser, but we have a lot of dads turn up”.

Several dads reported that their wives had purchased their and their daughters’ tickets for the event so that they could have a memorable time together.

Howard says he has two daughters and as the male role model in the family, he spends lots of time with his son, but usually, it is the moms and daughters together. So, he said, “It’s a good opportunity for dads and daughters to come together and just hang out for the night, go on a ‘date’, and talk to each other. Because when the girls get to those teenage years, they stop talking to Dad.”

Howard is also the founder and pastor of “Church Under the Bridge” and has recently been named the executive director of the Texarkana Friendship Center, Inc.

Mission Texarkana is a Christian non-profit organization and care provider offering life-sustaining assistance to the indigent by offering daily meals, food pantry items and vocational assistance, while teaching the gospel.

Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer,

Contact Mission Texarkana at:

620 W 4th St, Texarkana TX 75501

phone: 903-792-1301

web address: MissionTexarkana.org