The Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana kicks off Father’s Day weekend

Tracy Gladney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dlJC_0gFYVgXv00
Daddies with their daughters at the CrosstiesImage source: Tracy Gladney

The Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana proved to be a special start to Father’s Day weekend on Friday at the Crossties venue in Texarkana, Ark.

The theme this year was Denim and Diamonds, and dads were dressed in nice shirts and jeans accompanied by their daughters dressed like princesses in tiaras.

Executive Director of Mission Texarkana, Cody Howard said, “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are still in the early stages of hosting an annual fundraiser, but we have a lot of dads turn up”.

Several dads reported that their wives had purchased their and their daughters’ tickets for the event so that they could have a memorable time together.

Howard says he has two daughters and as the male role model in the family, he spends lots of time with his son, but usually, it is the moms and daughters together. So, he said, “It’s a good opportunity for dads and daughters to come together and just hang out for the night, go on a ‘date’, and talk to each other. Because when the girls get to those teenage years, they stop talking to Dad.”

Howard is also the founder and pastor of “Church Under the Bridge” and has recently been named the executive director of the Texarkana Friendship Center, Inc.

Mission Texarkana is a Christian non-profit organization and care provider offering life-sustaining assistance to the indigent by offering daily meals, food pantry items and vocational assistance, while teaching the gospel.

Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer,

Contact Mission Texarkana at:

620 W 4th St, Texarkana TX 75501

phone: 903-792-1301

web address: MissionTexarkana.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Daddy Daughter dance# Texarkana# Crossties# Mission Texarkana# Cody Howard

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy Gladney is a freelance journalist. She reports on lifestyle and culture and lends a compassionate voice to those in need throughout the community.

Texarkana, TX
33 followers

More from Tracy Gladney

Texarkana, TX

Satisfaction the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show rocked the Perot Theatre Friday in Texarkana

Satisfaction Stones Tribute Showrollingstonesshow.com. Satisfaction at the Perot TheatreImage source: Tracy Gladney. “Satisfaction” the international tribute to the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band brought the house down at the Perot Theatre with some of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits on Friday night in Texarkana, Texas.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes

30th Annual Free K.I.D.S. camp for children with diabetesTexarkana Central. The 30th Annual K.I.D.S. Day Camp for children with diabetes will be held at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, Ark. this year from June 20 through June 24.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Father’s Day weekend activities to enjoy with Dad in the Texarkana area

Father’s Day and its weekend give us a chance to celebrate Dad. Here are some ideas in the Texarkana and surrounding area offering enjoyable ways to spend time with Dad this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

The Annual Talimena Bike Rally for St. Jude Hospital attracted the largest number of bikers yet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the Talimena Rally Cruisin’ for St. Jude rolled into its second day on Friday in Texarkana, Ark., Neil Jones, event coordinator and founder reported this was the largest rally they have hosted in 10 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

4-H O-Rama youth participating at the Texarkana, Ark. Recreation Center move on to district competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Despite rainy weather, a decent turnout of youth competitors participated in the 4-H O-Rama on Tuesday at the Texarkana, Ark. Rec Center. Miller County 4-H O-Rama agent McKenzie Rigdon was there organizing her first 4-H event.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

Empower Texarkana Homeless Resource Day equipped many with vital resources

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The locals attending Sunday’s Homeless Resource Day at the Crossties Venue were given helpful knowledge, tools and significant resources. The Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosted the event where selfless volunteers offered their time to help various businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Clay’s Golf & Guitars fundraiser for Haven Homes in Texarkana, Texas is a success

TEXARKANA. Texas – Haven Homes of Texarkana received a generous donation Saturday night from across the ArkLaTex community. Clay’s Golf & Guitars presented Haven Homes with a check totaling $190,000 at the grand finale of the fundraiser featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band at the Northridge Country Club.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy