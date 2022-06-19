Texarkana, TX

Satisfaction the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show rocked the Perot Theatre Friday in Texarkana

Tracy Gladney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHypk_0gFLqjE600
Satisfaction Stones Tribute Showrollingstonesshow.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJtZl_0gFLqjE600
Satisfaction at the Perot TheatreImage source: Tracy Gladney

“Satisfaction” the international tribute to the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band brought the house down at the Perot Theatre with some of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits on Friday night in Texarkana, Texas.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Perot Theatre, Rashinda Hampton said she had several calls and questions about the band prior to their performance. She also said lead singer Chris LeGrand is from Texarkana, so he had a whole section filled with his classmates and friends.

Hampton said, “The tribute group is very well known, and they’ve gotten a lot of good feedback before the actual performance.”

“When you watch them perform, it is almost like looking at the actual Stones, the way they dress, the way they look, the way they present themselves and their costumes. Wait til you see them on stage, it’s going to be awesome,” said Hampton.

And Hampton did not exaggerate. Two of the performers looked very much like an authentic Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and the audience was visibly excited to be a part of such a legendary tribute performance.

The collaboration is highly rated by Billboard and has toured worldwide in various performing arts centers, concert halls, fairs, festivals, corporate engagements and some United States casinos.

The show is in its 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances under its belt.

When asked, what brought a group of young adults to the show, they said they were there to watch and support their stepmom Jessi Dan perform with the band. Dan happens to be a local Texarkana radio DJ. “Besides," they said, "who doesn’t love the Rolling Stones?”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rolling Stones# tribute# rock and roll# texarkana# perot theatre

Comments / 0

Published by

Tracy Gladney is a freelance journalist. She reports on lifestyle and culture and lends a compassionate voice to those in need throughout the community.

Texarkana, TX
33 followers

More from Tracy Gladney

Texarkana, AR

The Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana kicks off Father’s Day weekend

Daddies with their daughters at the CrosstiesImage source: Tracy Gladney. The Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana proved to be a special start to Father’s Day weekend on Friday at the Crossties venue in Texarkana, Ark.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes

30th Annual Free K.I.D.S. camp for children with diabetesTexarkana Central. The 30th Annual K.I.D.S. Day Camp for children with diabetes will be held at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, Ark. this year from June 20 through June 24.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Father’s Day weekend activities to enjoy with Dad in the Texarkana area

Father’s Day and its weekend give us a chance to celebrate Dad. Here are some ideas in the Texarkana and surrounding area offering enjoyable ways to spend time with Dad this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

The Annual Talimena Bike Rally for St. Jude Hospital attracted the largest number of bikers yet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the Talimena Rally Cruisin’ for St. Jude rolled into its second day on Friday in Texarkana, Ark., Neil Jones, event coordinator and founder reported this was the largest rally they have hosted in 10 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

4-H O-Rama youth participating at the Texarkana, Ark. Recreation Center move on to district competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Despite rainy weather, a decent turnout of youth competitors participated in the 4-H O-Rama on Tuesday at the Texarkana, Ark. Rec Center. Miller County 4-H O-Rama agent McKenzie Rigdon was there organizing her first 4-H event.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

Empower Texarkana Homeless Resource Day equipped many with vital resources

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The locals attending Sunday’s Homeless Resource Day at the Crossties Venue were given helpful knowledge, tools and significant resources. The Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosted the event where selfless volunteers offered their time to help various businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Clay’s Golf & Guitars fundraiser for Haven Homes in Texarkana, Texas is a success

TEXARKANA. Texas – Haven Homes of Texarkana received a generous donation Saturday night from across the ArkLaTex community. Clay’s Golf & Guitars presented Haven Homes with a check totaling $190,000 at the grand finale of the fundraiser featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band at the Northridge Country Club.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy