Satisfaction the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show rocked the Perot Theatre Friday in Texarkana

Satisfaction Stones Tribute Show rollingstonesshow.com

Satisfaction at the Perot Theatre Image source: Tracy Gladney

“Satisfaction” the international tribute to the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band brought the house down at the Perot Theatre with some of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits on Friday night in Texarkana, Texas.

Director of Marketing and Communications for the Perot Theatre, Rashinda Hampton said she had several calls and questions about the band prior to their performance. She also said lead singer Chris LeGrand is from Texarkana, so he had a whole section filled with his classmates and friends.

Hampton said, “The tribute group is very well known, and they’ve gotten a lot of good feedback before the actual performance.”

“When you watch them perform, it is almost like looking at the actual Stones, the way they dress, the way they look, the way they present themselves and their costumes. Wait til you see them on stage, it’s going to be awesome,” said Hampton.

And Hampton did not exaggerate. Two of the performers looked very much like an authentic Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and the audience was visibly excited to be a part of such a legendary tribute performance.

The collaboration is highly rated by Billboard and has toured worldwide in various performing arts centers, concert halls, fairs, festivals, corporate engagements and some United States casinos.

The show is in its 20th year in production with over 4,000 performances under its belt.

When asked, what brought a group of young adults to the show, they said they were there to watch and support their stepmom Jessi Dan perform with the band. Dan happens to be a local Texarkana radio DJ. “Besides," they said, "who doesn’t love the Rolling Stones?”