Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes

The 30th Annual K.I.D.S. Day Camp for children with diabetes will be held at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, Ark. this year from June 20 through June 24.

K.I.D.S. stands for Kids Improving Diabetes Safely. And that is exactly the goal of the camp.

Camp Director of 30 years, Mary Jackson said, “We are there to educate, encourage and empower the children because we don’t want them to feel like they have to say ‘no’ to activities that other children enjoy just because they have a diabetes diagnosis.”

Aside from the fact that the camp is offered free of charge, it is also staffed with nurses to dispense their medication and insulin when needed.

Jackson said all of the staff have been affected by diabetes in their lives, either by personally having the disease or having children with diabetes, so they understand.

Additionally, the lunches served are diabetic-friendly for the campers.

The camp is open to ages 6 through 18 with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The camp provides many activities for all ages and includes a fishing tournament and a water fun day.

Jackson said her life was affected when she had a child with a diabetes diagnosis.

So, Jackson realizes the importance of not only the children having the opportunity to make friends in the same situation but also the parents getting a chance to meet each other and make connections as well.

Camp Karlton Kemp is located at 670 CR-15, Texarkana AR.

Advance registration is required.



For more information or to obtain an application, contact:

Mary Jackson, Camp Director at 903-748-2519.