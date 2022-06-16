Texarkana, TX

Father’s Day weekend activities to enjoy with Dad in the Texarkana area

Tracy Gladney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Serli_0gChbJsI00
Dad FactsCanva

Father’s Day and its weekend give us a chance to celebrate Dad.

Here are some ideas in the Texarkana and surrounding area offering enjoyable ways to spend time with Dad this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk9g2_0gChbJsI00
Daddy Daughter Dance 2022Texarkana Missions

1. Mission Texarkana will be hosting the Daddy Daughter Dance this year with a Denim and Diamonds theme at the Crossties venue on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits Mission Texarkana which is a non-profit organization aiding indigent people from the Texarkana Metropolitan area.

For tickets and more information, visit:
https://missiontexarkana.org/news-events/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaAKK_0gChbJsI00
Rolling Stones TributePerot Theatre

2. For dads who appreciate the music of the Rolling Stones, a tribute show performed by Chasing Rita at the Perot Theatre on Friday offers just that.

Their “Satisfaction” tour is in its twentieth year and is one that should not be missed, according to some notable publications such as Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine and Las Vegas Today.

For more information and tickets, visit:

https://www.perottheatre.org/satisfaction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4LuV_0gChbJsI00
Fouke Monster Festival 2022@FoukeMonsterFest on FB

3. The Fourth Annual Fouke Monster Festival will be celebrating The Legend of Boggy Creek’s Fiftieth anniversary on Saturday 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Historic Fouke Arkansas.

Mayor Terry Purvis will offer a welcome to Fouke and there will be speakers and guided bus tours of Fouke driving guests to The Legend of Boggy Creek points of interest throughout the day.

Actors from the movie will be there and a 5:00 p.m. screening of The Legend of Boggy Creek will be featured.

Visit their Facebook page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/FoukeMonsterFest/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5grw_0gChbJsI00
Texarkana Expo Show Me SnakesEventBrite

4. For those dads who have a fascination with reptiles, amphibians and exotics, the Four States Fairgrounds will be hosting the Texarkana Expo "Show Me Reptile and Exotics" starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Fine Arts Building.

The display of animals will likely strike up plenty of conversation with Dad while providing zoological education along the way.

For more information, visit their website at:

https://showmesnakes.com/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEjaq_0gChbJsI00
Car Show and BBQ 2022car cruise finder

5. And lastly, for Father’s Day Sunday, the GT Church in Atlanta, Texas will be hosting the Top 30 Car Show and Bar-b-que beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Displayed at the show will be the Top 30 classic and modern cars.

Trophies from different categories will be awarded and bounce house fun offered for the kids.

So, bring Dad where some of his favorites, cars and bar-b-que, can be enjoyed by the whole family.

For more information on the event, go to:

https://www.gtatlanta.church/events/fathers-day-car-show-bbq

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fathers Day# Dad# Texarkana# Fouke# Atlanta Texas

Comments / 1

Published by

Tracy Gladney is a freelance journalist. She reports on lifestyle and culture and lends a compassionate voice to those in need throughout the community.

Texarkana, TX
33 followers

More from Tracy Gladney

Texarkana, AR

The Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana kicks off Father’s Day weekend

Daddies with their daughters at the CrosstiesImage source: Tracy Gladney. The Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance hosted by Mission Texarkana proved to be a special start to Father’s Day weekend on Friday at the Crossties venue in Texarkana, Ark.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Satisfaction the International Rolling Stones Tribute Show rocked the Perot Theatre Friday in Texarkana

Satisfaction Stones Tribute Showrollingstonesshow.com. Satisfaction at the Perot TheatreImage source: Tracy Gladney. “Satisfaction” the international tribute to the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band brought the house down at the Perot Theatre with some of the Rolling Stones’ greatest hits on Friday night in Texarkana, Texas.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

Free K.I.D.S. day camp for children with diabetes

30th Annual Free K.I.D.S. camp for children with diabetesTexarkana Central. The 30th Annual K.I.D.S. Day Camp for children with diabetes will be held at Camp Karlton Kemp in Texarkana, Ark. this year from June 20 through June 24.

Read full story
Texarkana, AR

The Annual Talimena Bike Rally for St. Jude Hospital attracted the largest number of bikers yet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the Talimena Rally Cruisin’ for St. Jude rolled into its second day on Friday in Texarkana, Ark., Neil Jones, event coordinator and founder reported this was the largest rally they have hosted in 10 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

4-H O-Rama youth participating at the Texarkana, Ark. Recreation Center move on to district competition

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Despite rainy weather, a decent turnout of youth competitors participated in the 4-H O-Rama on Tuesday at the Texarkana, Ark. Rec Center. Miller County 4-H O-Rama agent McKenzie Rigdon was there organizing her first 4-H event.

Read full story
1 comments
Texarkana, AR

Empower Texarkana Homeless Resource Day equipped many with vital resources

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The locals attending Sunday’s Homeless Resource Day at the Crossties Venue were given helpful knowledge, tools and significant resources. The Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosted the event where selfless volunteers offered their time to help various businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

Read full story
Texarkana, TX

Clay’s Golf & Guitars fundraiser for Haven Homes in Texarkana, Texas is a success

TEXARKANA. Texas – Haven Homes of Texarkana received a generous donation Saturday night from across the ArkLaTex community. Clay’s Golf & Guitars presented Haven Homes with a check totaling $190,000 at the grand finale of the fundraiser featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band at the Northridge Country Club.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy