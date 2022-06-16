Father’s Day weekend activities to enjoy with Dad in the Texarkana area

Dad Facts Canva

Father’s Day and its weekend give us a chance to celebrate Dad.

Here are some ideas in the Texarkana and surrounding area offering enjoyable ways to spend time with Dad this weekend.

Daddy Daughter Dance 2022 Texarkana Missions

1. Mission Texarkana will be hosting the Daddy Daughter Dance this year with a Denim and Diamonds theme at the Crossties venue on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits Mission Texarkana which is a non-profit organization aiding indigent people from the Texarkana Metropolitan area.

For tickets and more information, visit:

https://missiontexarkana.org/news-events/

Rolling Stones Tribute Perot Theatre

2. For dads who appreciate the music of the Rolling Stones, a tribute show performed by Chasing Rita at the Perot Theatre on Friday offers just that.

Their “Satisfaction” tour is in its twentieth year and is one that should not be missed, according to some notable publications such as Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz Magazine and Las Vegas Today.

For more information and tickets, visit:

https://www.perottheatre.org/satisfaction

Fouke Monster Festival 2022 @FoukeMonsterFest on FB

3. The Fourth Annual Fouke Monster Festival will be celebrating The Legend of Boggy Creek’s Fiftieth anniversary on Saturday 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Historic Fouke Arkansas.

Mayor Terry Purvis will offer a welcome to Fouke and there will be speakers and guided bus tours of Fouke driving guests to The Legend of Boggy Creek points of interest throughout the day.

Actors from the movie will be there and a 5:00 p.m. screening of The Legend of Boggy Creek will be featured.

Visit their Facebook page for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/FoukeMonsterFest/

Texarkana Expo Show Me Snakes EventBrite

4. For those dads who have a fascination with reptiles, amphibians and exotics, the Four States Fairgrounds will be hosting the Texarkana Expo "Show Me Reptile and Exotics" starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Fine Arts Building.

The display of animals will likely strike up plenty of conversation with Dad while providing zoological education along the way.



For more information, visit their website at:

https://showmesnakes.com/

Car Show and BBQ 2022 car cruise finder

5. And lastly, for Father’s Day Sunday, the GT Church in Atlanta, Texas will be hosting the Top 30 Car Show and Bar-b-que beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Displayed at the show will be the Top 30 classic and modern cars.

Trophies from different categories will be awarded and bounce house fun offered for the kids.

So, bring Dad where some of his favorites, cars and bar-b-que, can be enjoyed by the whole family.

For more information on the event, go to: