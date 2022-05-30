The Annual Talimena Bike Rally for St. Jude Hospital attracted the largest number of bikers yet

Sea of bikes in the parking lot at the Texarkana Ark. Convention Center. Image source: Tracy Gladney

From L to R: Stinker, co-founder Neil Jones, Tooter, and co-founder Carol Jones. Image source: Tracy Gladney

Greeters. Image source: Tracy Gladney

TRACY GLADNEY, NewsBreak Contributing Writer May , 28, 2022

TEXARKANA, Ark. – As the Talimena Rally Cruisin’ for St. Jude rolled into its second day on Friday in Texarkana, Ark., Neil Jones, event coordinator and founder reported this was the largest rally they have hosted in 10 years.

The bike rally, which raises proceeds annually for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicked off on Thursday at the Texarkana, Ark. convention center.

This year was a three-day event featuring two guided group rides, a points run with five paid places, four meals, a rally t-shirt, several vendors and live music.

Over the last ten years, the bike rally has raised almost $400,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Registration was Thursday and on hand with 100% in food donations was the Outback Steakhouse of Texarkana, Texas.

Kevin Burks, proprietor of The Outback of Texarkana said, “We are out here helping the community by giving back. We wanted to be here to show our support for St. Jude’s at the bike rally."

Friday highlighted the Ride the Hills of Arkansas, then dinner and the Dusty Rose band and party.

The Ride the Hills Run boasted 330 riders this year, said Jones.

Saturday’s finale was the morning ride to The Queen Wilhelmina Park in Mena, Ark.

And lastly, the event wrapped up Saturday evening with dinner and the Big Damn Horn Band and party.

Jones said last year the rally donated $75,000 for the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and he was looking forward to finding out how much they raised in proceeds this year.

At Friday night’s party, Jones smiled and confirmed the rally’s slogan, “We’d climb any mountain for the kids of St. Jude hospital.”