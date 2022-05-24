Empower Texarkana Homeless Resource Day equipped many with vital resources

TXK Empower Homeless Resource Day at the haircutting station. From far R to L: Tommy; and LaKing Harris. Source: Tracy Gladney

TRACY GLADNEY, ArkLaTex Community Writer May 23, 2022

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The locals attending Sunday’s Homeless Resource Day at the Crossties Venue were given helpful knowledge, tools and significant resources.

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition hosted the event where selfless volunteers offered their time to help various businesses, nonprofits and government agencies.

The Smith brothers from A Cut Above Others barbershop on Summerhill Rd. offered haircuts that were greatly appreciated.

Volunteer Blake Jordan was on hand to pass out food from Chicken Express of Texarkana, donated by owner Rick Doty.

Jennifer Lacefield, Executive Director, and Denise Archie, Case Manager at Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter volunteered their time also, handing out clothing, personal hygiene and information on the services offered at the homeless shelter.

LaKing Harris, the Homeless Coalition Outreach Specialist organized the event by himself and said this was the first type of event offered in Texarkana.

Harris was gladly offering a tour of some other amazing vendors and services.

One non-profit organization present was First Choice Pregnancy Center where Executive Director Kristie Wright was available with a new mobile unit offering pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. The center also offers counseling, classes and needed items for Moms-to-be.

Another resource was offered by the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention who provided a mobile unit where the homeless attendees could take showers.

The shower unit is used as a tool for disaster relief primarily. Harris said if there is not a current disaster, they are happy to offer their services to the homeless as well.

Helping others is something Harris said is in his heart.

He also said the event turned out to be a great accomplishment for the homeless community.

And it was obvious Harris was making his dream of improving the lives of homeless people in Texarkana a reality.