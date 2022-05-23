Clay’s Golf & Guitars fundraiser for Haven Homes in Texarkana, Texas is a success

Executive Director Jeni Eldrige receiving donation check for Haven Homes; Image source: Tracy Gladney

TRACY GLADNEY, ArkLaTex Community Writer May 23, 2022

TEXARKANA. Texas – Haven Homes of Texarkana received a generous donation Saturday night from across the ArkLaTex community.

Clay’s Golf & Guitars presented Haven Homes with a check totaling $190,000 at the grand finale of the fundraiser featuring Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Band at the Northridge Country Club.

The Clay Eichler Memorial Fund was able to attain a generous contribution to help Haven Homes build their third home for women who struggle with alcoholism and addiction in the Texarkana area and need help with getting re-established on better ground with housing, life skills and counseling with 12-step and faith-based support.

The Clay Eichler Memorial Fund hosts Clay's Golf & Guitars fundraiser annually to raise money to benefit worthy local organizations in need of financial assistance.

This was the second year in a row the Clay's Golf & Guitar fundraiser chose Haven Homes as its beneficiary.

The check was presented to Haven Homes’ Executive Director Jeni Eldridge who humbly said,

“What can I say community? Thank you, thank you, thank you Texarkana. Thank you so much for every person in this room who has given their time, money and resources for the last nine years we have been in existence. There are no words. Thank you is not enough, but from the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate you, we are very humbled by this. This will be our third home for women and we have a lot of them out there who need this service.”