Why is pet care so expensive?

Schnauzer on Prince Edward Island Photo by Tracy Carbone

Forty years ago, caring for a dog wasn’t expensive. You’d get it standard shots, and extra vet care only when something went wrong. Food was basic kibble or cheap canned food. Milk Bones kept a dog’s teeth clean (per the commercials, at least). If your dog became seriously ill or got hit by a car you’d probably have to put it down.

So why is caring for a dog is so much more expensive now?

Mainly it’s the fortunate cultural shift whereby people don’t think of them as “dogs” anymore, creatures existing merely to benefit us. They are instead embraced as wonderful companions we treasure. We have an obligation to take care of them because we love them, and a compelling self-interest in that we want them to live as long as possible.

The Science.org website explains that the high cost can, “Largely be chalked up to better health care and better diet. Americans will spend $60 billion on their pets this year, with a large chunk of that going to humanlike health care (think annual physicals and open-heart surgery) and premium food.”

Comparing dog food on a per month basis: Expensive grain-free kibble can cost $14-$30 per month for a small dog, and $45-$90 for a large dog. If bagged kibble isn’t good enough, and you opt for fresh, home-delivered meals, you’re looking at $66-$136 a month for small dogs, and $274-$368 for large dogs.

Medical care has become prohibitively expensive. Beyond standard shots, most vets recommend annual bloodwork, and semi-annual teeth cleaning. Many people opt to take out insurance for their pets which wasn’t available forty years ago. $50 a month for insurance may seem steep for coverage but when you consider the cost of cancer treatment, medical testing, or surgery it’s the lesser evil.

And if you don’t have insurance? The widespread use of credit cards has allowed people to pay for costly vet bills. Forty years ago, when the regular consumer didn’t have access to revolving credit lines, euthanasia may have been the only alternative.

Wallethub.com states, “Only 51% of households had a credit card in 1970, but that number has grown to 83% in 2021…. In 1999, there were around 365 million credit card accounts open. In 2020, there were over 511 million accounts.”

The article continues “In 2017, U.S. consumers hit $1 trillion in credit card debt for the first time, and despite some payoffs, we’ve stayed close to that number ever since. We currently owe more than $920 billion to credit card companies, or a bit over $7,800 per household.”

The absolutely great news is that all the money we’re pouring into improving and extending our little friends’ lives is worth it. Science.org states, “Life expectancy for a dog has doubled in the last forty years.”

Bringing a dog home is not a commitment to enter into lightly, but if you can afford it, will love and give the pup proper care, it’s one of the best investments you’ll ever make.