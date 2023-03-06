The happiest town in California

Simi Valley Smiley Face Photo by Tracy Carbone

Simi Valley, California, is the first town in Ventura County you will encounter as you head west on the 118 freeway. The forty-two square mile city of 126,000 residents is nestled in grassy, green hills in winter and spring, and flowing, sun-dried amber grass, and bright green, drought-resistant cacti in summer and fall. As you travel away from the hustle and bustle of the San Fernando Valley, expect to witness the wonder of nature as the hills, mountains, and cliffs that surround Simi Valley draw you in. Besides the Welcome to Simi Valley mountainside sign and flag on the left, there’s something Simi Valley has that no other town can boast: the giant smiley face on the hill by the Kuehner street exit.

First constructed in 1998 by a Northridge gardener, aptly named Sonny Klamerus, per a 2015 article in the Conejo Valley Guide, it’s become a foundational sense of pride in the town. Although Sonny "does not own the land used to display his creation that has been there since 1998, apparently it is here to stay.” The happy face is 150 feet wide, half the length of a football field.

This face has been featured in many publications including the LA Times.

In 2018 Fox LA created this clip, available on YouTube which provides a history on the happy face. Though townhomes have been built all along the hillside, the happy face remains prominent.

Sonny Klamerus created the hillside personification of the town’s pride and joy as a prank. Though he fashioned it in 2018, in a widespread Mandela effect, many residents swear it was there before. Sonny is amused by this. Perhaps the insistence of the prior existence of this creation can be attributed to the magical feel of this ever-present T.J. Eckleberg-esque face of the town. And speaking of magic, Sonny was rewarded for his good work by winning the lottery in 2014. He was a million dollars richer but his true wealth is in the legacy he created.

Over the years, other residents, including Simi Valley’s Rotary Club, have worked to maintain and improve the face, including installing solar lights so the face can welcome newcomers or residents home at night.

Want to stay up to date on the happy face? There’s a Facebook group for that.

If you’re looking for the perfect town to visit or settle into, consider Simi Valley, which boasts beautiful views, clean air, a steady breeze, good schools, and has one of the lowest crime rates for a city this size. And if that’s not enough, picture driving home each day to be welcomed by a giant smile.