On the first day of Ramadan, Muslims offer prayers on New York's Times Square||For the first time in American history,

For the first time in American history, Muslims offered prayers in New York's Times Square. During this time thousands of Muslims gathered. Taraweeh prayers were offered. There has been a debate on social media about Muslims offering prayers on the streets. There are many in favour of offering namaz in Times Square, while most are opposing it.

Islam of Peace

According to a report in Gulf Today, for the first time in the history of the United States, Muslims have offered prayers at a famous place like Times Square. The organizers of the event said muslims living in the US want Ramadan to be celebrated at this famous place in New York City and send a message to the people that Islam is a religion of peace. According to the organizers, there are many kinds of misconceptions in the world about Islam.

The organizers said- We wanted to tell all those people about our religion who did not know about it. Islam is a religion of peace. The holy month of Ramadan for Muslims began on Saturday. Ramadan was announced to begin after the sighting of the moon.

Many people are criticizing

Many people are also strongly criticizing the incident. Uae resident Hassan Sajwani, who is active on social media, said: "People have difficulty in praying on the road. There are more than 270 mosques in New York alone, which are the best places to worship. There is no need to block the way of people for the display of religion. That's not what Islam teaches .

Another user also wrote - I am a Muslim but don't support offering namaz in Times Square. This may send the wrong message that Islam is an 'aggressor' or an intruder. So read the prayer only in mosques.

