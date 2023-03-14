KFC says goodbye to popcorn chicken, fried chicken wings, and chocolate chip cookies, hello to exciting new menu items

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

KFC announced on February 16th, 2023 that it will be getting rid of three popular items from its nationwide menus including the following: popcorn chicken combo, Kentucky fried chicken wings, and chocolate chip cookies. The decision to remove these items is part of an effort to streamline the customer experience and make room for new additions to the menu.

KFC stated that they are aiming to bring back its fan-favorite bun-less fried chicken sandwich and make room for more exciting options as the year progresses. Note: The Double Down Sandwich, a bacon and cheese sandwich that uses two chicken patties for its buns, will only be available for a limited time, four weeks, according to Insider.

If you're looking for a delicious meal that packs a punch, the KFC Double Down Sandwich is the way to go. This hearty sandwich features two pieces of bacon and cheese between two fillets of chicken instead of bread, and it’s sure to satisfy even the hungriest of appetites.

The Double Down Sandwich starts with two pieces of crispy, juicy chicken fillets, which are then topped with melted cheese and two slices of bacon. The entire sandwich is then placed in a box, which helps keep it hot, crunchy, and flavorful. The combination of the cheese and bacon with the juicy chicken tastes amazing and is sure to hit the spot for anyone looking for a tasty meal. Additionally, the portion size is generous, making it perfect for those who are looking for a filling meal.

I tried the Double Down Sandwich myself during a previous limited-time offering of the menu item. While it was just as delicious as advertised, I did experience a long delay when ordering through the East Providence, RI KFC drive-thru that prevented me from ever ordering one again. Was it coincidence, or does the "sandwich" take longer to prepare that other menu items?

Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. spoke about the infamous bunless Double Down Sandwich in a recent press release while also introducing the Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich for fans of chicken sandwiches that actually come on a bun:

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever. After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks. We realize leaving the buns behind isn’t for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts."

The news for KFC lovers has been met with mixed emotions. While some see the removal of the items as a sign of progress and growth for the brand, others have expressed their disappointment at the loss of long-time favorites.

KFC has yet to announce what new offerings will take the place of the lost classic items, but customers can rest assured that with the addition of exciting menu items, the fast-food giant is sure to remain a favorite spot for many years to come.

What will you order from KFC now that popcorn chicken combos are gone? Comments are welcome.