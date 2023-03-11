Daycare worker piles furniture atop child to keep him still during nap time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

Working at a daycare center for two weeks was an experience I would never forget. Although I am not particularly fond of children, I thought it would be a good idea to apply for the job since it was close to my home and I needed the money. However, what I encountered during those two weeks made me reconsider my decision.

It wasn't the children that made my time at the daycare center unbearable, but rather my fellow employees. My boss had a reputation for being harsh, and she didn't hesitate to berate my coworkers in front of everyone if they made even the slightest mistake. Unfortunately, I also became a target of her accusations several times despite not doing anything wrong.

One incident that still haunts me is when I returned from the bathroom during naptime and found a pile of furniture balanced on top of one of the children. My immediate reaction was panic as I assumed that the furniture had fallen on him while no one was looking.

I rushed toward the child to free him from the tangle of chair legs above him. "José," I shouted. "What happened to José?" I couldn't believe no one had seen it happening or that no one came to his aid.

When I questioned what happened, my boss shushed me and revealed that she had done it to make him stay still during naptime.

I felt horrified by her actions and knew then that this job wasn't worth sacrificing my moral values. It was clear that this wasn't just an isolated incident, and things like this were happening regularly in the daycare center.

The incident with José made me realize the importance of proper training and supervision in daycare centers. Children are vulnerable, and it is the responsibility of the employees to ensure their safety and well-being. Unfortunately, some people prioritize getting the job done over ensuring that children are being treated with care and respect.

It's not just about physical safety either. During my time there, I noticed that some employees lacked patience and empathy when dealing with children. They would yell at them or snatch toys away from them instead of using positive reinforcement or redirection techniques.

Overall, my experience at the daycare center was a wake-up call for me. It made me appreciate those who work in childcare even more because it truly takes a special kind of person to be able to handle such a demanding job with grace and kindness. While I may not have enjoyed my time there, it taught me valuable lessons about what kind of work environment I want to be a part of and what kind of employee I want to be.

In conclusion, working at a daycare center for two weeks proved to be one of the worst experiences of my life. The harsh work environment combined with questionable practices made me realize that some jobs are not worth compromising our values for.