My grandfather found a googly-eyed portrait of Jesus in the local garbage dump and hung it in the attic

When I was a little girl, I lived with my parents in a three-family house across the street from the single-family cottage where my paternal grandparents lived. My grandparents owned a lot of interesting art, which they had obtained by digging through the refuse at the local garbage dump where my grandfather worked.

Their home was lousy with pre-owned, discarded, perfectly serviceable art, such as the mirror-framed paintings of water nymphs that hung on either side of their living room, or the near-Hummels that stood lined up in neat rows along the shelves in the dining room.

You’d be surprised how many people throw religious paintings and statuettes in the trash. My grandparents would bring religious icons home every week. There was a framed painting of Saint Teresa, a small ceramic Saint Joseph, a metal crucifix, a peculiar-looking statue of the Virgin Mary, an unframed portrait of Jesus that had strange googly eyes that followed you when you moved, and a huge cross made out of metal drums.

I remember that portrait of Jesus so vividly that I can still see it in my mind’s eye today. The portrait was made of some kind of plastic material, but the googly eyes were clearly hand-applied on the face of Jesus. It was an odd sight and yet oddly alluring; a strange combination of solemn authority and childlike innocence. Every time I saw it, I couldn’t help but wonder what stories lay behind those eyes.

The googly-eyed Jesus was bound for the incinerator at the dump before my grandfather intervened. It reminded me of a toy you’d get in a package of Cracker Jack or Cap’n Crunch, except it was massive in size and religious in nature.

My grandparents hung the googly-eyed Jesus in the attic. I loved that attic. It was cluttered yet neat. Many trash heap treasures were stored up there in a space that was large enough only for a child to walk through without bending in half.

The attic held tiny beds, antique dolls, and a nineteenth-century sewing machine that my grandmother used nearly into the twenty-first century, and there was that unusual portrait of Jesus. When my family visited my grandparents, I’d let myself into the staircase that led to the attic and marvel at Jesus’ image. I’d stare into his eyes and bob and weave to watch how his eyes seemed to follow.

I loved the way the attic smelled. It was airless and musty, sweltering in the summer, and biting cold in the winter.

The attic was the perfect place to escape the boredom of the adults downstairs. It was a place where I could collect my thoughts under the watchful googly eyes of my special Jesus. Jesus and his prominent eyes made me feel safe and slightly unsettled. It was a combination that appealed to me, like watching horror movies in the safety of your living room at high noon. Scary. Not scary.

Then my grandparents died, and my father claimed much of what they left behind. He took small porcelain figurines, an antique glass paperweight, and a painting of Saint Teresa that inexplicably smelled like roses, but he didn’t take Jesus of the googly eyes. It had disappeared to places unknown.

I still miss that portrait of the Son of God decades later, and I wonder where it ended up. Did it finally make it to the incinerator at the local dump after all? Or does one of my aunts or cousins have it on their wall?

Author’s note: The photo at the top of the page is a rescued piece of religious art my grandfather brought home from the local dump in the 1950s. It hung in my parents’ first kitchen in the 1960s. Today, it hangs in our garage. It is not the googly-eyed Jesus of my childhood memories, but it will have to do.

