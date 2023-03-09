English teacher shows up to work wearing mismatched shoes, tells students, 'I got dressed in the dark'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

As a student, I remember one teacher who always stood out from the rest. My high school English teacher Ms. Johnson was known for her kind demeanor and approachable personality, but there was something else that made her unforgettable: she wore two different shoes to school on more than one occasion.

At first, it was just an occasional slip-up that we all found amusing. We would whisper to each other during class or giggle when we saw her walk by in the hallway with one black shoe and one brown shoe. But as time went on, it became clear that this wasn't intentional. Ms. Johnson simply had a habit of dressing in the dark in the mornings.

Despite this quirk, she remained an excellent teacher who was dedicated to helping us learn and grow as students. She took the time to explain concepts in multiple ways if someone didn't understand them right away, and she always had a smile on her face, even when dealing with difficult situations or challenging students.

As we got used to seeing Ms. Johnson's mismatched shoes more frequently, they became less of a distraction and more of a symbol of her individuality and unique approach to life.

In fact, I think there's something really valuable about having teachers who are willing to break out of traditional norms or expectations once in a while, whether it's through their fashion choices or their teaching methods, or anything else.

It can help students see that there are many different ways to approach problems or challenges in life; that sometimes being unique or unconventional can be an advantage rather than a hindrance, and that ultimately what matters most is how much you care about your work and those around you.

Looking back now, I realize that Ms. Johnson's mismatched shoes were actually a reflection of everything that made her such an amazing teacher: her willingness to be herself, even if it meant standing out from others; her ability to find humor in unexpected situations; and most importantly, her dedication to helping every single student succeed.

She may have accidentally worn two different shoes on occasion, but it never detracted from the incredible impact she had on our lives as students. In fact, it only added to our fond memories of her as someone who truly cared about us and wanted us all to succeed.

I can still hear her exclaiming, "I got dressed in the dark," the first time we caught her wearing one brown shoe and one navy blue. After the first few times we caught Ms. Johnson wearing mismatched shoes, we stopped telling her. It was easier that way.

Would you have told Ms. Johnson that her shoes didn't match? Comments are welcome.

