Woman's dinner date shows up late, drunk, and unapologetic; she ends up marrying him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

I sat nervously at the table, fidgeting with my napkin and checking my phone every few seconds. My first date with a potential boyfriend was supposed to be at 7 p.m., but it was now 7:30 and he still hadn't shown up.

I tried to stay positive, telling myself that maybe he was just running late or was stuck in traffic. But as the minutes ticked by, my optimism turned to anxiety. What if he wasn't coming? What if he stood me up?

I looked around the restaurant, feeling self-conscious and alone. The other diners were staring at me, wondering why I was sitting at a table by myself. I tried to look busy by pretending to read the menu or sipping my water, but I knew it was no use.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, I saw him walking towards me. He looked flustered and apologetic, explaining that he had a last-minute work emergency he couldn't escape. He sat down and ordered a drink, trying to make small talk, but I could tell that the mood had been ruined.

I tried to be understanding and sympathetic, but I couldn't shake the feeling that he had stood me up. I couldn't help but wonder if he had second thoughts about our date or if he was just using work as an excuse.

Finally, I realized what was really wrong. My date was drunk. I'm not talking about a light buzz; I'm talking about sloshed.

As we ate our meals, the conversation was stilted and awkward. I didn't know what to say, and my date seemed preoccupied and distant. I wanted to salvage the evening, but I knew it was too late. The chemistry was gone, and the connection we had been building online had evaporated.

He admitted he'd gone out drinking with his friends, knowing full well he'd be late for our date. He even confessed he'd half expected me to be gone by the time he arrived, and he didn't seem to care.

I should have walked out of the restaurant, but I stayed through dessert.

When the check arrived, he offered to pay, but I insisted on splitting it. We said goodbye outside the restaurant, and I could tell that we both thought it was the last time we would see each other.

We were wrong.

I decided to give him a second chance, and we even ended up married for nearly five years. Our marriage was a catastrophe, and I could have avoided it altogether if only I'd paid attention to all the red flags during the two years we dated.

What would you do if your date was over thirty minutes late? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 84-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.