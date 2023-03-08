Grandma raises her 2 grandchildren in the United States, then loses custody when kids' dad wants to raise them in Brazil

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My family lives in the suburbs in a large neighborhood where no one knows their neighbors, and we like it that way. Growing up, we lived in a small neighborhood where everyone left their windows and front doors open and conducted their business on the sidewalk in front of their house, and everyone knew what everyone else was doing at all hours of the day or night. It was a very different reality than the one to which I've grown accustomed since then.

There was a woman who lived in our old neighborhood who married a man from Brazil. To be more specific, she married a man in Brazil. And she left him there when she moved to the United States.

She brought their two children with her, and the three of them moved into her mother's house, which was conveniently located directly across the street from us. One day, the young mother told her parents that she wanted to move back to Brazil and work on her marriage. There was only one problem. She didn't want to bring her children with her.

The young woman returned to Brazil, leaving her mother to raise her two children in her absence. The older woman raised her daughter's children as if they were her own. She loved them and cared for them even when her daughter announced she was never coming back.

Years passed. Down in Brazil, something must have been going well because the mother-of-two and her husband had two more children, making her a mother of four. Like all good things, and bad things, their marriage came to an end anyway. Now, it was time to figure out what to do with all those kids.

The woman divorced her husband, and they agreed to split the children. They would each raise two children, in separate countries on separate continents. The husband decided he wanted the two oldest children as they would be "easier to handle" than a handful of toddlers.

That was a problem. The two older children thought of their grandmother in the United States as their mother since they'd been living with her for years. They barely remembered their real mom, and they didn't remember their father at all. Now, they were being sent to Brazil to live with their father full-time, and they would never see their beloved grandmother again.

The two older children were sent crying and screaming to Brazil. The two younger children accompanied their mother back to the United States, where they were largely raised by their grandmother until she passed away.

The older kids wrote letters to their grandmother, but they were never reunited with her. How do I know for sure? Their grandma was more than just a neighbor. She was a close family friend who sat at our kitchen table drinking tea and telling my mother all about the latest family drama over the course of a decade, at least.

She passed away before she could ever see her two oldest grandchildren again.

