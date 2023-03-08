Man takes woman to McDonald's for first date, insults her appearance, and then complains she didn't pay half the bill

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxS2n_0lAOeisi00
Photo byEshak AngellonUnsplash

Around ten years ago, I had a friend named Lily who had just started online dating. She was excited to meet new people and potentially find love. However, her dating experiences didn't always go as planned.

One bad date that stands out in my mind was with a man named Mike. They had been chatting for a few weeks and decided to meet up at a trendy restaurant downtown, McDonald's. When Lily arrived, she noticed that Mike looked nothing like his profile picture. He was much older and heavier than he had let on.

Despite feeling uncomfortable, Lily decided to give him a chance and they sat down to eat their value meals. However, the conversation quickly turned sour when Mike started making rude comments about Lily's appearance and complaining that she hadn't offered to split the bill for their burgers and fries.

Lily didn't dare ask for a McFlurry at the end of the date, although as I pointed out later, she could have ordered as many McFlurrys as she was willing to pay for herself. A woman should never rely upon a man to supply dessert.

Feeling uneasy and disrespected, Lily tried to politely end the date early but Mike refused to take no for an answer. He insisted on walking her back to her car and even attempted to kiss her in the parking lot despite her clear discomfort.

She wanted to ask why he'd try to kiss her after complaining about her appearance, but she just wanted to get back in her car and drive as far away from the McDonald's parking lot, and Mike, as she could.

Lily left the date feeling frustrated and disappointed with the online dating scene. However, she didn't let this bad experience deter her from continuing to search for love. Instead, she learned from it and made sure to set clear boundaries and expectations for future dates.

Personally, I don't see anything wrong with dining at McDonald's or splitting the bill. It was Mike's disrespectful comments about Lily's appearance that shook me. She didn't deserve that.

At least she hadn't lied or misled him about her appearance as he had.

Sorry to say her online dating experiences never improved much after that first date. She has tried to meet people in real life, often developing crushes on all the men at work. Those IRL flirtations haven't worked out either.

Lily still considers her date with Mike among the worst first dates she's ever been on, for obvious reasons. Poor Lily.

