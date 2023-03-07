Little girl inconsolable when visitor gives her favorite toy away to baby brother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

I was a socially awkward, anxiety-riddled little girl who didn't know how to interact with people. So when my mother's friend came to visit with her two young children in tow, I wasn't pleased.

The woman's daughter was my age. Her son was perhaps eighteen months old.

Being socially awkward and anxious, I didn't welcome the presence of these children into my space. I retreated into a room with three of my favorite toys.

These toys were based on the television cartoon The Flintstones. Each one was a plastic rock with a trap door on top. If you cranked the handle on the side, a Flintstones character would pop out of the top, Jack-in-the-Box style.

Suddenly, somehow, my three Flintstones toys became two. I searched for the missing plastic toy and found nothing. Then I heard the sound of squeals and laughter coming from the other room.

"Look, Mommy, he likes it," the little girl visitor squealed. She had my missing toy, and she was using it to make her little brother laugh and clap with delight.

I was not laughing and clapping with delight. I was furious beyond words. I immediately began to scream and cry. I wanted my toy back. No one had asked me if it was okay to share it with this baby. It was not okay.

"Let the little boy play with the toy," my mother said. I knew she was on my side. I knew she wanted nothing more than to return my precious Flintstones toy to me, but I also instinctively knew she had to play the perfect hostess to the woman with the two kids, both of whom were merrily playing with my toy.

Eventually the woman left, taking her two spawn with her. They left my toy on the windowsill of the second-floor landing. I found that insulting. I cried some more.

I had my toy back, but I was still inconsolable. To an outsider, I probably looked like a spoiled brat. I even felt like a spoiled brat for being unable to stop crying. But really, that's what happened when my undiagnosed anxiety disorder was confronted with having my boundaries crossed. It wasn't my fault.

Maybe it wasn't the other little girl's fault either. Maybe her mother never taught her to respect the boundaries of others. Maybe she just wanted to experience the unbridled excitement and joy of introducing her baby brother to a new toy.

The person who really lost out in the situation was my poor mother, who still had many years of my undiagnosed anxiety crying spells ahead of her, complete with hyperventilating.

What would you have done? Should one of the adults have taken the toy away from our small visitor and returned it to me, or was this a valuable impromptu lesson in sharing? Comments are welcome.

