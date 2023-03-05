Woman incensed when son and daughter-in-law eat enough stew for 4 people

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My grandmother was one of those women who loved her son more than all her daughters combined. When her children were young, she fantasized that when my uncle got married, he would live upstairs from her with his own family.

Her dreams came true when my uncle got married and moved upstairs from my grandmother's apartment in a house he bought himself. He had purchased the house when he was in his twenties, and the entire family of six lived in a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor until he got married and moved into the long-vacant apartment one flight up.

My grandmother thought she would continue to cook dinner for my uncle after he got married. She was willing to cook for her daughter-in-law, too. She envisioned sending them off to work in the morning and welcoming them home with a home-cooked meal every evening.

One time, my grandmother spent all day cooking stew for herself, my grandfather, my uncle, and my aunt. When they came home, she set the table with dishes and silverware and went into the bathroom to wash her hands before ladling out the stew.

When she returned to serve the stew, she saw that her daughter-in-law had already served heaping portions of stew into two bowls. There was nothing left for my grandparents except a little broth and a couple of bits of potatoes and carrots in the bottom of the pot.

My grandmother always made exactly enough food for one meal. She never made extra or served seconds. She certainly never made enough for unexpected guests or even for heaping portions like my aunt had served up for herself.

The stew remaining in the pot wasn't enough to fill a single bowl, let alone two. So my grandmother had to cook another dinner just for herself and my grandfather to eat.

When her daughter-in-law served herself and her husband heaping portions of stew, leaving nothing for my grandparents, it was a wake-up call for my grandmother. She realized that she couldn't trust anyone else to take care of her needs; she had to do it herself.

This realization led to my grandmother guarding the food until after she had served it herself. While this may seem like a small change, it speaks volumes about the power dynamics within the family. My grandmother was no longer willing to let others dictate who got what; she would decide that for herself.

Eventually, my aunt quit working to raise a child, and she took over the cooking duties for my uncle herself. She tried to share her food with my grandmother, but my grandmother refused to eat it.

