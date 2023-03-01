Man refuses to install 'cheap' light fixture his wife bought: 25 years later, it still hasn't been replaced

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Twenty-five years ago, when my father was still in his prime, he removed a faulty lighting fixture from my parents' bedroom window and promised my mother he would replace it. He sent her to the store to select a light fixture of her choosing.

My mother looked at all the light fixtures and selected the one she liked best. She brought it home, eager to show it to my father.

Unfortunately, my father didn't like the light fixture at all. He called it ugly and cheap, and he refused to install it in the place of the one he'd already removed.

If you look at the photo at the top of the screen, you'll see the bare wires protruding from the ceiling where the old light fixture once hung, or where the new light fixture should be, depending upon how you look at it. There's nothing there but an empty space and wires reaching out like fingers in the darkness.

During the day, the window looks fine, as long as you don't look up. The window has a lovely view, and as long as the shades are rolled up, the view of the pond draws your eyes away from what is going on near the ceiling.

At night, my mother misses her missing light.

Twenty-five years ago, when my father decided not to install the replacement light she'd purchased, they reached a stalemate. He told her to go pick a different one, and she refused, saying if he wanted a different one, then he needed to buy it himself.

And that's why there's still a hole in the ceiling where a light should be.

My mother taped the light switch in the off position to avoid whatever happens when you try to turn on a light but it's actually just a snarl of wires hanging from the ceiling.

My father suffers from Parkinson's disease. He's eighty-four years old. He can't climb ladders anymore, and he doesn't have fine motor control of his fingers and hands. His window to repair the light fixture has closed.

That doesn't mean they can't hire someone else to do it, but they won't. That's the way they've always been. If they can't do something themselves, then they'd rather go without it.

Don't get me wrong. They've hired contractors to install windows or replace the roof. It's the little things that they can do without that they simply do without.

Before you suggest I hire someone myself, allow me to tell you that would never work. They are very particular about whom they allow in their home. I'd never get them to agree.

My mother's solution was to place a solar-powered light in another window, not shown in the photo. It absorbs solar energy all day and provides light all night, and it's good enough for her. So it's good enough for all of us.

