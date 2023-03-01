Cheating husband furious when he learns his wife has been recording his private phone conversations

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When a family member suspected her husband of cheating, she enlisted my help to catch him. She told me a coworker had given her instructions on exactly what to buy. Now, she just needed help installing it. That's where I came in.

The device she had purchased was a simple handheld tape recorder with an attachment that allowed you to wire it to one of the telephones in the house. We're talking about landlines.

I connected the device, ran the wires behind a bureau, and tucked the tape recorder and the wires that connected it to the telephone inside a dresser drawer to do its work. And it did work. It worked better than my family member could have imagined.

Within days, she had hours of taped phone conversations, and every one contained evidence of her husband's current affair. She collected those tapes and waited for her chance to confront him with them.

The voice on the tapes sounded familiar, too familiar, yet she couldn't place exactly where she'd heard that voice before. Finally, the identity of the woman on the tapes dawned on her. It was her mother-in-law's friend, a woman in her seventies who was at least twenty years older than her husband.

She continued recording her husband's phone conversations. He made the calls while she was at work, not knowing every word was being taped.

All told, she caught him making phone calls to four different women, all of them old enough to be his mother. He definitely had a "type." None of them seemed to know about the others, but they all knew he was married.

My family member was devastated and angry, but also relieved. The evidence she needed to confront him was right there on the tapes in black and white. She could no longer deny it or pretend he wasn't actually cheating. Now that she had proof, what would she do?

Here's what she did: She played the tapes for him.

He was shocked at first, then angry. He tried to deny it, but the evidence was too strong. He admitted his guilt and they decided to stay together and work on things. It wasn't easy, but they did stay together.

My family member is still with her husband today, and they are working on their relationship. She says the tapes she recorded were the turning point for them. Without them, she says, she would have never known what was really going on.

The moral of the story is that anything is possible when you have the right tools and know how to use them. And in this case, a simple tape recorder was all it took to uncover the truth about what was going on in her home.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.

