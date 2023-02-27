Cheating husband furious when Walmart worker makes announcement: 'Buy flowers for your wife and your girlfriend'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother worked at Walmart. One of her coworkers was an elderly man who appointed himself to make announcements throughout the day over the company loudspeaker. Management tolerated his impromptu messages. Most of the customers seemed to appreciate them, and if it was good for the customers then it was fine for management, too.

One day, Walmart got a huge shipment of floral bouquets and displayed them in the garden center. When my mother's coworker realized no one was buying the flowers, he took it upon himself to drive traffic to the lovely arrangements before they wilted.

He picked up the intercom and made the following announcement:

We have beautiful flowers available now in the garden center. Stop by and see them for yourself. Once you get a look at these gorgeous bouquets, you will want to purchase one or two. Get a bouquet of flowers for your wife, or get a bunch of flowers for your girlfriend. Or you can get a bouquet of flowers for your wife and another one for your girlfriend. No one has to know.

A tall burly man stopped in his tracks near the place where my mother was busily folding clothes. "Did you hear that?" he asked her.

My mother shook her head. "I don't know what you mean," she replied.

"There was a man on the loudspeaker and he said to buy a bouquet of flowers for your wife and your girlfriend. I think that's inappropriate. It's nobody's business if a man wants to buy flowers for his wife and for his girlfriend."

My mother laughed nervously. "Oh, I'm sure he didn't mean anything by it," she said. "He just likes to make people laugh." She looked into the man's shopping carriage and spotted two bouquets of flowers.

"I don't think it's a laughing matter," the man replied. "In fact, I'd like to have a word with him. What does he know about my wife and my girlfriend? That's what I'd like to find out."

Out of the corner of her eye, my mother saw her coworker exiting through the front door. "Sorry, he's gone home for the day," she said. It was the truth. He was headed for his car in the parking lot by now. "Besides, I don't think he was talking about you."

The man didn't look as if he believed her at first, but he finally accepted her answer and left with his two bouquets of flowers.

On the following day, she asked her coworker to be more careful about his improvised announcements. He just laughed.

