Man admits to instigating fights with girlfriend as an excuse to spend time with friends

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

Would you start a fight with your significant other just to get out of the house?

Here's a better question: Would you admit it?

Someone took to the social media sharing site Whisper to confess to doing just that, writing:

I start fights with my girlfriend so she'll boot me out of the house. That way I get to hangout [sic] with my friends.

The first thing I infer from this confession, besides what an unhealthy relationship this duo clearly has, is that the original poster (OP) seems to need permission or at least an excuse to hang out with friends. If the OP felt empowered to decide to spend time with friends, then this not-so-subtle subterfuge would be unnecessary.

Let's examine why the situation exists in the first place. It's possible that the OP's partner feels jealous when she's left out and makes it so difficult for the OP to see friends that lying is easier than telling the truth. According to Therapy Chat:

Getting angry with our partner because they hang out with people without including us, and arguing that this anger is due because we love them and we can not bear to be far away from them, hides a feeling of jealousy and distrust.

Just because you are in a relationship does not mean that you have to rely on your partner's permission to do things. On the contrary, it is essential for couples to spend time apart and engage in activities that each partner enjoys independently of the other. By having the freedom to pursue interests outside of the relationship, each partner can gain a better understanding of themselves, their partner, and their relationship as a whole.

Doing things solo allows for self-growth and provides a sense of strength and independence that can be beneficial to the relationship. Having a balanced relationship that allows for growth on both ends is vital for a healthy partnership.

The OP does not appear to have a healthy relationship. Starting fights intentionally with one's partner in order to hang out with friends is a red flag. If this is you, ask yourself why you don't feel comfortable being honest with your partner. Is it because you're afraid your partner won't allow you to spend time with your friends?

Jesse Oakley of Your Tango writes:

I’ve seen a lot of couples where one side won’t let the other do anything, and it comes from a sense of paranoia that the person their dating will want to spend more time with others than with them. That’s a form of jealousy — and a very unhealthy one at that.

In a relationship, it is important to remember that you and your partner are two equal individuals who should be respected and supported by each other. You are partners, not property. Neither of you should ever view or treat the other as something to be controlled, but rather as a partner in a healthy, loving relationship.

The thought of having to ask a partner for permission to see friends, or worst, having to create a diversion in order to hang out with other people, simply rubs me the wrong way. That doesn't mean I think of relationships as a free-for-all where anything goes.

In my opinion, the better, more respectful, way to handle things is mutual respect. If you want to hang out with friends, you should respect your partner by letting them know. In turn, if your partner says they're hanging out with friends, you should respect them by accepting it and letting them have a good time without worrying about getting into a fight before or after.

What do you do when you want to spend time with your friends? Do you ask your partner, or do you tell them? Do you need permission? Do you need to lie in order to get out of the house?

Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 84-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.