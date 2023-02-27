Man dumps girlfriend for acting like a vampire: 'It was kind of cute at first'

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

What would you do if your romantic partner constantly role-played as a vampire? One man took to Whisper to vent about his ex-girlfriend's vampire obsession, writing:

Broke up with a girl because she liked to pretend she was a vampire and bite me ALL THE TIME. It was kind of cute at first, but it got old very, very fast.

The Whisper app is a social media platform that allows users to share their thoughts, feelings, and secrets anonymously. It was created in 2012 and has since gained popularity as a place where people can express themselves without fear of judgment or repercussions.

Users can post text or images on the app and interact with others through commenting or private messaging. Using Whisper to vent or complain about relationships is common. Complaining one's girlfriend likes to pretend to be a vampire, complete with biting, is significantly less common.

Another beleaguered romantic partner expressed a similar concern on Quora, asking this question:

My girlfriend says she's a vampire, what do I do?

People offered the type of advice you might expect under the circumstances, including the following tongue-in-cheek response:

She’s either joking or crazy, but chances are she’s not actually a vampire. Maybe you can invite her to your house for dinner and put some garlic in her food. If she’s fine, then she’s no more vampire than you and me. Meanwhile, watch your neck.

Then again, there are also people with the opposite problem who are seeking advice on how to confess to a partner that they are a vampire, via Blurtit, here's some more tongue-in-cheek advice:

Just say baby I am a vampire. I watch to many movies and now it is wearing off on me. If ya get a belly full of blood it should satiate you till the morrow. Be honest and try not to hurt her. Subtlety is everything in these cases. Oh and do not forget to watch Twilight and Underworld again first, for some tips.

What would you do if your girlfriend liked to pretend she was a vampire and bite you all the time?

If my girlfriend liked to pretend she was a vampire and bite me all the time, I would feel quite uncomfortable. At first, it might seem cute and playful, but as the biting continued, it would become a problem.

I would sit down with my girlfriend and have a serious conversation about her behavior. I would explain how her actions were making me feel uncomfortable and violated. It is important for both parties in a relationship to respect each other's boundaries, and this behavior clearly crossed mine.

I would try to understand why my girlfriend felt the need to behave in such a way. Perhaps she was going through some personal issues that made her want to escape reality by pretending to be someone else. Whatever the reason, we would work together to find healthier ways for her to cope without resorting to harmful behavior.

I would reconsider the relationship if my girlfriend continued with this behavior despite our conversation. No one should ever feel unsafe or disrespected in their own relationship. It is important for both parties to feel comfortable and respected at all times.

In conclusion, communication is key to any healthy relationship. If there are behaviors that make you feel uncomfortable or violated, it is important to speak up for yourself and set boundaries that make you feel safe and respected.

If none of that worked, then I'd dump her, just like the original poster said he did on Whisper. Life is too short to date anyone that annoying.

Here's a confession: I dated a man shortly after I graduated from high school who did the same thing as the OP's girlfriend. I confronted him about it once. I did not dump him over it, but the relationship didn't last very long for unrelated reasons. I'm not sorry.

Has anything like this ever happened to you? Comments are welcome.

