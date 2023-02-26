Man repulsed when he bites into a candy bar and ends up with a mouthful of maggots

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

A friend of mine named Steve was in for a nasty surprise when he bit into a chocolate bar one day, only to find hundreds of maggots wriggling around inside. He'd bought the package of candy at Walmart just a few hours earlier.

"I'm standing there and taking bites out of one candy bar after another and as I'm eating them...I see movement in there," he said. "I look down there and there's a maggot on top of another one...and they're moving around," he added.

Maggots in chocolate bars? What kind of world do we live in anymore?

Steve was shocked and disgusted by the sight of so many larvae crawling around on his snack, but he didn't panic, which means he has a far higher tolerance than I do for situations like this. Just hearing his story made me feel faint.

"I've been eating this same brand since I was a kid," Steve told me calmly. "I can't believe they would sell something like this. I should have known something was wrong sooner. These candy bars are supposed to be crunchy, and this one was... soft."

Maggots are the larvae form of flies, which lay their eggs in dead or decaying flesh, not usually candy bars, especially when they're factory sealed. If you see any maggots inside your food items (even if it's chocolate), throw them away immediately.

Maggots are gross and you don't want to eat them, but can you get sick from eating maggots?

Yes, eating maggots or maggot-infested food can make you sick and cause bacterial poisoning and symptoms similar to food poisoning, such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting, according to Healthline, however:

Overall, it’s unlikely you’ll be exposed to large amounts of maggots. If you accidentally eat one in an apple, you’ll probably be fine. You may choose to eat fried maggots or casu marzu at your own discretion.

It is important to avoid consuming spoiled food that may contain maggots to prevent any potential health risks. Some people are allergic to maggots, and some maggots may contain Salmonella enteritidis or Escherichia coli. And if you have poor oral hygiene and get maggots in your mouth, they might just set up camp in your tissues.

If accidentally ingested, maggots do not generally cause any lasting harm unless they have caused an infection. It is recommended to seek medical attention if you experience any severe symptoms after consuming maggots.

Ever since hearing Steve's story, I inspect my food carefully before eating it even though I'm confident his was an isolated case. Will you look at candy bars differently after hearing Steve's story? Has anything like this ever happened to you? Comments are welcome.

