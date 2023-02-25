Older sibling furious when sister takes job, plans to buy 1st car: 'That was supposed to be my money for my first car'

Tracey Folly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OMGf_0kypE53Q00
Photo byKarsten WinegeartonUnsplash

Whisper is a social media platform that allows users to share their thoughts, feelings, and experiences anonymously. It was launched in 2012 and has since gained popularity among individuals who want to express themselves without revealing their identities.

Users can post text or images on the app, which are then displayed as "Whispers" on the platform. The app also features a messaging system that allows users to communicate with each other privately.

An anonymous user recently posted a message on Whisper to vent about losing a job to their younger sister, writing:

My younger sister stole my job and now gets paid more than me. She's looking at buying her first car now. That was supposed to be my money for my first car!

There isn't any additional information about the original poster, their sister, or even the job that could ultimately come between them. Did the older sibling find a new job? Did the younger sister ever buy her first car? And most important, did these two siblings come to terms after both wanted the same job?

We may never know the answers to those questions.

Although it may seem unfair that the sister has an advantage, success is not a zero-sum game and there are plenty of opportunities available for everyone with hard work and determination.

It may be tempting for the individual to blame their sister for taking away the opportunity to save up for a car. However, it is important to remember that the sister likely did not intend any harm and was merely pursuing her own interests without realizing how her actions would affect the individual.

In addition, it may be worth considering whether there are any underlying issues in their relationship that need to be addressed through communication. Without further information about this particular situation or these siblings' personal lives, it remains unclear whether they have been able to resolve this conflict amicably or if it has caused lasting damage.

Personally, I lost a job to a coworker once. I had been assured of the promotion, then I took two weeks off from work due to a death in the family. When I returned, I learned they had filled the position with a woman who worked at a different branch of the same company.

Although I was disappointed, I later realized the new position wouldn't have been a good fit for me. I was under enough stress already, and the position required someone who was far less anxious than I was back then. In my case, losing out on a position due to someone else was a blessing. I doubt I'd have felt any differently if the person who got the job was my sister.

What do you think? Would you be upset with your sibling if you felt they had taken the job you wanted or were entitled to? Comments are welcome.

Why would you want to Buy Me a Coffee? I am a full-time writer and a full-time unpaid caregiver to my 82-year-old father, who lives with Parkinson's. 100% of your tip or donation goes toward paying for my dad's groceries. Thank you.

