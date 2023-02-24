1980s-style aerobics proves hard for 20-something

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I joined a boutique gym that had an aerobics room with no air conditioning, windows that didn't open, and a creaking old hardwood floor. When I learned they had step aerobics classes, I thought it would be a fun blast from the past, and I got to class early to get a good spot in the front.

Confidently, I grabbed a step and two sets of risers. It didn't seem quite high enough, but I didn't want to get carried away. So I left the two risers beneath my step and collected hand weights to use during the class. I figured a 10-pound weight and a 5-pound weight ought to do it.

Some of the other early arrivals had smaller weights, but I reasoned they were "older" and probably couldn't handle as much weight as I could. The joke was on me.

I thought it would be easy, but I was wrong.

I arranged my step, my mat, my towel, my hand weights, and my water bottle in my spot at the front of the class and waited smugly for the remaining women to file in.

Once class started, my smugness disappeared along with my confidence, my smile, and my desire to be there. I couldn't keep up with the choreography, couldn't lift my weights, and, as it turned out, couldn't satisfy the drill sergeant of an instructor who kept yelling at me to keep up.

I'd assumed, incorrectly, that the instructor would just ignore me panting and stumbling in the front row and continue calling out instructions to the students who actually knew what they were doing and were capable of doing it. No, she spent the entire class berating me personally, pointing at me, and dropping comments that made me want to disappear.

My feet hurt from clomping around the creaky hardwood floor. I was gasping for breath. The instructor kept barking at me. All the while, I was right in the front of the room where everyone could see I was swimming way over my head.

Things only got worse every time the instructor called for us to use our heaviest weight. By that time, I realized my ten-pound weight was another overestimation. I picked up my five-pound weight, which was still roughly five pounds too heavy, and tried my best to pretend I was okay.

Due to my extreme social anxiety, I was too afraid to walk across the room to exchange my weights for smaller ones. It was easier to do the best I could with what I had, which wasn't very good at all.

I just wanted to disappear. If that wasn't happening, the least I could do was stay in one spot. If I crossed the room to swap weights, I'd only bring more attention to myself.

It was the longest hour of my life. I never returned. Group aerobics isn't my thing. I'm better off going at my own pace. At least I learned something.

