10 years after we split up, my ex pretended not to know me: I knew it was him by his sapphire blue eyes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My high school sweetheart and I broke up just before my prom and graduation. I barely remember why we broke up; I think it had something to do with flying a kite, literally. We reconciled long enough to attend the prom and my graduation party together, and then we split again, this time for good.

I briefly dated a redhead I met at the bus stop, but when he introduced me to his friend, I was smitten. My interim boyfriend's buddy was the best-looking guy I'd ever seen. He was glorious.

He stood over six feet tall with long brown hair that fell nearly to his waist. When he went out to the clubs, he wore his hair in a towering mohawk.

His best feature was his eyes. They were so blue it was shocking, and they sparkled as if his eyes had been replaced by the most flawless sapphires. His eyes were mesmerizing. So was he. He was just my type; he was everybody's type.

I could never forget those eyes.

We dated for a summer. The romance fizzled out when he left town for an extended road trip with his ex. Ten years later, I was working at a department store when I saw those eyes again, or at least, I think I did.

I looked into a pair of sapphire blue eyes on the other side of my cash register, and I felt seventeen again. I called out his name. "Mike?" I asked. "Is your name Mike?"

He fidgeted and looked away. "No," he said.

"Are you sure?" I persisted.

"I'm sure," he replied. He was just as tall and slim as he'd been at eighteen. His hair was shorter, perhaps shoulder length. His eyes were still clear blue and piercing. How could it not be him?

I think it was him, but I can't prove it.

He looked uncomfortable as he waited for his receipt and his change. Then he walked away never to be seen again.

I know it was him, and yes, I'm aware I just said, "I think it was him," two or three sentences ago. I constantly go back and forth with it. If it was him, why wouldn't he just say so? Is it possible he didn't recognize me or did he not want to admit he recognized me?

Even if he didn't recognize me, surely he knew his name when I asked. It's been years since our near reunion, and I am still vexed.

We didn't part on bad terms. He left town, and I moved on. He even called me on my eighteenth birthday, and we had a perfectly civil chat. So why the subterfuge? I guess I'll never know.

After all these years, I prefer it that way.