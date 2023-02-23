1970s photograph of my father in a flowered nightgown before I was born is my favorite family photo

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My childhood memories lie stacked on the top shelf of my mother’s closet. That’s where the photo albums are.

Long before the days of the digital selfie, there were rolls of film filled with pictures of family, friends, and fingers or thumbs that wound up too close to the viewfinder. Out of a dozen pictures, seven might be awful. One might be great. Four were probably ruined when the flash didn’t go off or the camera was aimed at the floor.

Any pictures that were deemed acceptable were placed on the self-sticky pages of the photo albums we bought at the grocery store or the pharmacy.

We pressed the pictures into place, and then we covered them with the clear plastic sheet affixed to each page, and then we put the photo albums on the top shelf of my mother’s closet until it was time to add another batch of blurry red-eye memories to the bunch.

Then one day, we stopped taking pictures. There were no more rolls of film to develop, no more mysteries to uncover when the developed photos alongside their corresponding strips of photo negatives were ready to be picked up at the photo lab.

The stack of photo albums stayed on the shelf gathering dust. No one even looked at them anymore.

Inside one of those dusty abandoned photo albums is a color photograph of my father. In that photograph, he is young, radiant, and smiling. He has more hair than anyone has seen on his head in decades, and he is wearing a full-length flowered nightgown.

I don’t remember the night the photo was taken. My memory isn’t of the night he put on my mother’s flowered nightgown and curled up on the sofa to watch television comfortably and cozily ensconced in floral print. I don’t think I was even born yet.

My memory is the memory of opening the photo album to add the latest family photos and flipping through the pages until I found that picture. Then I would ask my mother to tell me about the day she took the photo, and she would describe that moment with laughter.

“But why was he wearing your nightgown?” I’d invariably ask.

“I don’t know,” she’d always reply. “He just was.”

My childhood was terrible and amazing. I was an anxiety-riddled trembling child that I can compare only to one of those small quivering dogs that fit easily inside soup bowls — sometimes coffee mugs. I wasn’t small, but I did quiver.

I was a child of extremes, either deliriously awestruck by the magic of lightning storms and snow squalls or anxiously bewildered by the sound of my father yelling and my mother’s face as she tried not to cry — and that’s why I loved that photograph.

There’s no yelling in that picture. No crying at the memory of the day it was taken. Only laughter. Why was he wearing my mother’s flowered nightgown? No one remembers, but wasn’t it fun?

The stack of photo albums stays on the shelf gathering dust. No one even looks at them anymore. There are good memories trapped inside their pages, but the memories are bittersweet.

Times have changed, and no one can bear the reminder of days gone by when my father wore a radiant smile and my mother’s flowered nightgown, but I’ll still think about that picture now and then. Maybe someday, I’ll even look at it again — but I doubt it.

