2 women worked the overnight shift, 1 of them slept while the other did all the work: 'It isn't fair'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash

I often write about the time I worked at a group home. Actually, I worked for three different agencies in total, and each agency ran multiple group homes. All told, I worked in human services for around five years.

While I don't have any stories about the people whom we served, I have plenty about my coworkers. They were the toughest part of the job.

Most of the group homes where I worked allowed overnight employees to sleep, and we were paid a reduced rate for those hours. However, there was one house where the overnight employees had a long list of tasks to complete while the residents slept. We were paid the full rate to stay up overnight.

The employees cleaned the house overnight. We cooked all meals for the following day and packed brown-bagged lunches for the folks in residence to take to their day programs. We even did the laundry for the half-dozen residents at night, washed, dried, ironed, folded, and put them away.

There was not a single moment of rest.

During my first few overnight shifts there, I worked with an amazing woman who was kind, patient, and hardworking. She showed me the routine, and we worked side by side to get things done. After nearly a week of working alongside this delightful coworker, she broke her foot.

Her replacement was nice enough. I arrived at work before she did. I tossed a load of laundry into the washing machine, started cooking, and cleaned up the kitchen in between stirring the pot and checking the food in the oven.

My coworker walked into the house, threw her purse on a chair, lay on the sofa with her sweatshirt over her face, and didn't move until seven hours later.

I was dumbfounded. This was not an asleep overnight position. This was an awake overnight position. While I didn't really care what other people did, generally, the fact that I had to do the work while my coworker slept made me furious.

Do you know what I did about it? Absolutely nothing.

It isn't fair, I mumbled to myself as my coworker snored, but I didn't complain out loud. There was no way I'd sell out my coworker by telling the boss. So I just worked non-stop all night and got the job done without her. That didn't mean I wasn't bitter.

Fortunately, I quit before the next time she and I were scheduled to work together. I didn't quit because of her, but she didn't sweeten the pot or make me want to stay. In fact, I felt rather good about knowing she'd probably try to pull her Sleeping Beauty act with someone else, who may or may not speak up about it.

Have you ever worked with someone who spent the entire shift sleeping? What did you do about it?